Op-Ed: New York vs Florida

Not New York or California. We’re talking about Florida.

Boca vs. Tampa, Daytona vs. Longboat Key, Palm Harbor vs. Palm Coast, Naples vs. Fort Lauderdale, Tarpon Springs vs. Key West.

It is a good thing the Sunshine State is a long peninsula so the annual snowbirds can branch out to any of the areas offering sun and sand, gated communities, condos, and townhouses.

But more than the perennial snowbirds, the permanent migration of families and retirees from the north and west is surging the population and pushing up property values, not to mention driving the need for new construction, which can be seen everywhere up and down the state.

The cozy climate and access to the water offer an almost year-round resort living vacation vibe.

Transplants have plenty to consider and appreciate before making the plunge into Florida living.

41% population increase since 2000. 16 vs. 22.6 million today

Real estate value has increased 300% since 2000. Median $105,000 vs $410,000 in 2025

Homestead Real Estate Tax Exemption ($50,000) for year-round homeowners

Low 6% sales tax

No state income tax

Travel the state and you will be talking to a few born Floridians. Most of your encounters will be with people from elsewhere around the country. The highest is, not surprisingly, New York, followed by Georgia, California, New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Illinois.

Lots of incentives for sure. However, as in everything, there is another side to the coin. Summers are exceedingly hot and humid, with temperatures frequently in the mid to high 90s. Alligators, palmetto bugs, and poisonous cane frogs are all indigenous. And of course, hurricanes always seem to be aiming at Florida.

As the years pass and seasons change, the idea of sunshine, palm trees, and a slower pace becomes more appealing. Moving to Florida isn’t just a change in geography, it’s a shift in mindset. Life there feels lighter, warmer, and somehow more in tune with enjoying each moment. Whether it’s sipping coffee on the lanai, strolling a beach at sunset, or embracing the vibrant culture, Florida offers a new chapter filled with opportunity and peace.

The move may come with its own challenges, but the rewards — sunny skies, friendly neighbors, and endless possibilities — could make it all worthwhile.

Greg Demetriou is the CEO of Lorraine Gregory Communications.