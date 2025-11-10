Art exhibition opens at Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock Art Gallery

Artists Ennid Berger, Paul Mele, and Pamela Waldroup are exhibiting their artwork at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock Art Gallery.

The photography exhibit closes Dec. 2.

Berger is an artist who uses photography as her primary art medium, while exploring digital and traditional darkroom printing, cameraless photography, photo collage and photo object assemblage. She is especially interested in photo materialism and the interplay between space, light and shadow.

Mele is a fine art photographer who resides on the South Shore of Long Island.

His photographs often illustrate time’s way of imposing its will upon all things and the wreckage it leaves behind. His work has been described as painterly, moody, dark and sometimes sentimental. To achieve his final vision, Mele shoots, edits and prints all his own work. He also applies his editing style to other areas of his photography, giving his work a style of his own.

Pamela Saldroup has established herself as a fine art photographer on the North Shore of Long Island. She holds a B.F.A. from Ohio University and an M.A. in Drawing and Printmaking from Long Island University, where she studied with master artist Stan Brodsky.

Drawing the figure from life using charcoal, graphite and conte, continues to inform her heavily contrasted botanical, vegetal and architectural photographs. Waldroup’s intensive experience in printmaking with Dan Welden in Florence, Italy and in the master’s in art workshop at Southampton inspired her transition to digital photography as her primary media over the years.