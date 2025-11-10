Globetrotting Travelers Can Take Advantage Tour Operators’ Biggest Savings of Year

Compiled by Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Major international tour operators are offering their biggest savings of the year, expanding Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales to much of November. Here is a sampling:

Inspiring Vacations, a Melbourne, Australia-based tour company was offering weekly flash sales through November providing 50% off the companion’s rate and $100 per person savings on Solo Journeys. Use code BUDDY50 to save 50%, or code BUDDY30 to save 30% on select deals. Some examples of the first batch of specials: a 15-day Japan Small group trip is $5,095; 20-day Magical Portugal, Spain & Morocco from $4,995; a 19-day Norway winter wonderland & Southern Fjords, $7,595; a 36-day South America with Patagonia & Galapagos small group tour, $15,695. You can book online, inspiringvacations.com, or over the phone – travel specialists are available anytime on 1 888 356 2021.

G Adventures: On now until No‍vem‍ber 3‍0, save up to 30% on 600+ adventures across every continent on the planet, with travel by Ap‍ril 3‍0, 2‍02‍6. Or if you are looking to travel a little later than that, you can still save 10% on select trips departing between between M‍ay 1 and Au‍gu‍st 3‍1, 2‍02‍6. Shop the travel deals at https://www.gadventures.com/travel-deals/black-friday-sale/. Some examples: 17-day Volcano Trail: Waves & Local Ways, Antigua Guatemala to San José, from$1,349 on May 03, 2026; 12 days Vietnam: Historic Cities & Halong Bay Cruising (for 18-30s), from $629 on April 3, 2026; 20-days Rajasthan & Varanasi – Ancient Temples & the Taj Mahal (for 18-30s) from $755 on April 5, 2026 (https://www.gadventures.com/, 1 888 800 4100 24/7)

Unforgettable Travel, a leading luxury travel company, is offering $1,000 off any private custom trips to Africa or Asia. Known for creating tailor-made luxury journeys that combine innovative experiences with highly personalized service, the company tailors diverse journey types, guided by local experts. Guests can choose from hundreds of sample itineraries, like the 11-night Highlights of Japan or 9-night Tanzania Migration Safari, to completely customize the experience with the guidance of the Unforgettable team. Trip bookings must be made between November 28 and December 18.

Contiki, one of the world’s leading travel brands for 18-35-year-olds, unveils its biggest Black Friday Sale ever this year, offering travelers 50% off up to $800 on 150 itineraries worldwide and limited-time “drops” featuring select trips and departure dates at 50% off. From November 12–December 4, travelers can find savings of over $800 on global Contiki trips, including over $500 off Japan Unrivalled, the ultimate Japan immersion; over $300 off an in-depth exploration of Ireland and Scotland or over $400 off a breathtaking adventure to Victoria Falls and Bostwana. During the sale, Contiki will also offer a series of limited-time drops featuring select trips and departure dates, including in-demand itineraries such as Albania Beaches and Peaks and Portugal Highlights, available at 50 percent off for an exclusive period.

Global guided vacation company, Trafalgar, is offering buy one, get one 50% off on six new trips every week during the sale period. Travelers can score additional savings of up to 15% off top itineraries throughout the sale, including on the new river cruise itinerary, Best of the Rhine and Amsterdam, Treasures of Thailand, for an exploration of Thailand’s top cities, Bangkok and Chiang Mai and a journey along the English coast on the Best of Devon and Cornwall, among others. Sale runs November 3-December 4.

Global tour operator Friendly Planet Travel is offering up to $2,000 in savings on tour packages to 70+ itineraries, including the Incredible South Africa with Rovos Luxury Train & Victoria Falls, the Patagonian Explorer by Land & Sea, the Discover Ultimate New Zealand, and other immersive escapes. Each package includes airfare, ground transportation & transfers, first-class and deluxe accommodations, guided touring, English-speaking local guides, curated local experience, select meals, 24/7 support, and more. The sitewide offer is valid for bookings between November 28 and December 5, 2025, for travel in 2026 and 2027. Additionally, guests who book online from November 28 to 30th will receive an extra $50 off booking bonus discount.

Celtic travel expert Brendan Vacations is offering guests savings of up to $1,400 per person on the brand’s most popular guided tours in Ireland and Scotland. Beginning November 3 through December 4, travelers can save on signature itineraries, including Best of Ireland and Castles and Manors and premium itineraries Britain and Ireland Discovery and Irish Elegance. The new Small Group Tour itineraries will also be on sale with savings of up to $1,000 per person. Travelers can also save up to $600 per person on private driver, luxury self-drive, self-drive and rail vacations for travel in 2026.

Rabbie’s Small Group Tours: Save 20 percent on all 2026 multi-day tours departing between April and November. This Edinburgh-based tour company specializes in small group tours with 16 or fewer passengers, with offerings primarily in the UK and Ireland, as well as newer tours in Italy and Switzerland. New: 13-day Ultimate Tour of Ireland, Rabbie’s longest and most comprehensive multi-day journey of Ireland to date is on sale. Outlander lovers love a deep exploration of filming locations across Scotland (many of the driver-guides were extras in the series, which enters its final season in 2026) — The Outlander Trail 4-day Rabbie’s journey starts at $360 during the sale period. Book now through Travel Tuesday using the code SAVE2026. https://www.rabbies.com/

Spend spring skirting Scotland’s rugged coastlines and remote sea lochs of the Hebrides. St Hilda Sea Adventures is offering 15% off the Mull Odyssey Cruise: Staffa, Iona and the Ross of Mull departing in April and May 2026 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – perfectly timed to catch the return of the puffins and wildflower blooms. Travelers can book starting November 25 through December 20, 2025. The discount applies only to the Mull Odyssey Cruise: Staffa, Iona and the Ross of Mull, with rates starting at US $1,597 per person. Offer is subject to availability. Rates subject to vary based on cabin type. To book, travelers can complete the online inquiry form on St. Hilda Sea Adventures’ website referencing booking code SPRING26.

CIE Tours is celebrating the holidays with four weeks of Black Friday savings from November 3 through December 2, 2025, offering up to 15% off guided vacations across all destinations with no blackout dates. Travelers can save up to $2,000 per couple on nearly every tour, spanning Ireland, Scotland, England, Spain, and Italy. The promotion covers both classic group tours and private guided vacations for a more personalized experience. Early Access deals (Nov. 3–17) feature 24 itineraries, including the new Ireland Walking & Hiking: The Northern Coast tour, debuting May 2026. From Nov. 18–Dec. 2, Black Friday and Cyber Week savings include 22 additional trips, such as the Scottish Clans & Castles adventure through the Highlands and Isle of Skye. Every journey includes the CIE Tours Inclusive Advantage, covering accommodations, transportation, admissions, and most meals.

Perillo Tours, celebrating 80 years as a leading U.S. tour operator to Italy, is offering Black Friday savings on 2026 travel. Guests can save $500 per couple on select Italy escorted tours, $750 per couple on select Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and Hawaii tours, or $500 per couple on customized journeys to Italy through Perillo Custom Vacations. Valid for new bookings made between November 28–December 5, 2025, for travel between January 1–December 31, 2026. Book by phone (1-800-431-1515) or online using code “BLACKFRI25” for group tours or “IVBLACKFRI25” for custom vacations. *Special conditions apply. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions except Pay by Check. Applies to land packages only. Custom vacation discounts exclude May and September 2026; $4,000 per person minimum required. Based on availability.

Hike, bike or (speed) walk to grab 20% off more than 2,000 tour departures in 2026 with B-Corp small group adventure tour operator, Explore Worldwide. Destination highlights include Portugal, Sri Lanka, and Costa Rica plus a wide variety of tours across the globe, for groups up to 16 people in total. Travelers can book online starting Friday, November 21 through Tuesday, December 2, 2025, for travel between January 1 and December 31, 2026. Discount is applied to land price only, excluding flights and extras excursions. Deals can also be combined with loyalty member discounts though restrictions apply.

BermudAir, Bermuda’s flagship airline, is offering travelers across the New York tri-state area 100% off flights when booking a BermudAir Holidays package from Westchester (HPN), LaGuardia (LGA), or Newark (EWR). Available for bookings made by Dec. 6, 2025, for travel between December 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. the “Winter Out, Bermuda In!” promotion makes it easier than ever for US residents to plan an effortless island getaway, just a short 90-minute flight from home. In partnership with the Bermuda Hotel Association (BHA) and the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), BermudAir Holidays’s “Winter Out, Bermuda In!” promotion offers exclusive flight-and-hotel packages. Book at flybermudair.com/holidays.

Island Routes, a leading Caribbean experience company, is offering up to 50% savings on select experiences across the nine island destinations where it operates, including Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, Curaçao, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Turks & Caicos. Travelers can save 50% on Island Routes’ catamaran experiences on any of the nine islands. Plus, guests in Jamaica can take 25% off mini-routes and powerboat adventures, while those in the Bahamas will enjoy 25% off power catamaran experiences. This offer is valid for booking November 28 through December 1, for travel through March 31, 2026.

CRUISE SPECIALS

Cruise Croatia, A leading luxury small-ship cruise operator specializing in luxury yacht cruises along the Adriatic coast, is offering up to $1,000 off per cabin on select 2026 departures between Dubrovnik and Split, for new bookings made between November 28 and December 12. Guests can choose from itineraries like Split to Dubrovnik Deluxe Cruise aboard the newly-built MV Aretis to sail the coast in comfort and style.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, a luxury all-inclusive river cruise line with sailings in Europe, Egypt, South America and Asia, is bringing back its popular 12 Days of Christmas Event on Black Friday, with exciting daily savings and surprises ranging from 50% off popular cruises to free trip extensions, waived solo traveler supplements and more. A new offer will be unveiled each weekday for 12 days, with the first deal unveiled on Nov. 28. Offers will be valid for travel on select sailings in 2026, and guests can check for the surprise savings each day by visiting Uniworld.com/12days

