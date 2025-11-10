‘Lion of Zion’ documentary brings story of Yuri Foreman to Lawrence

Temple Israel of Lawrence will welcome an unusual guest this month — a world champion boxer turned rabbi — for a film event that blends faith, perseverance and self-discovery.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, the synagogue will host a free community screening of “Lion of Zion,” a new documentary chronicling the life of Yuri Foreman, a Belarus-born, Brooklyn-based rabbi whose path from the boxing ring to the pulpit has inspired audiences around the world.

The event, presented in partnership with the Jewish Sports Heritage Association, begins with a light breakfast at 9:15 a.m. followed by the 10:30 a.m. screening. A Q&A with Foreman will immediately follow.

“This isn’t just a sports documentary,” said Foreman. “It’s a story about growth, faith and finding meaning in unexpected places.”

Directed by filmmaker Mike Musikanto, “Lion of Zion” follows Foreman, documenting his life as both an athlete and spiritual leader. Musikanto’s camera captures not only his time training and teaching in Brooklyn, but also quieter, contemplative moments — studying Torah, connecting with students and reflecting on the balance between strength and humility.

“Mike followed me through the ups and downs of daily life,” Foreman said. “He wanted to show what it really looks like to live with purpose — not just to win a fight or reach a goal, but to stay true to who you are.”

The film, which has drawn praise on the Jewish film circuit, explores universal themes of perseverance and self-discipline through a deeply personal lens. Viewers see Foreman as a teacher and a spiritual guide navigating the demands of modern life while remaining grounded in faith.

“I think people will relate to it whether they’re religious or not,” Foreman said. “Everyone faces struggle. Everyone has moments of doubt. The question is: how do we use those moments to grow?”

Foreman said the screening at Temple Israel feels especially meaningful because of the community’s connection to tradition and learning.

“Synagogues are not just places of prayer — they’re places where stories are shared and people are inspired,” he said. “That’s what I hope this film will do.”

He also hopes the post-screening discussion will offer a chance for open dialogue.

“I want to hear how people interpret the story,” he said. “For me, it’s about discipline, faith and compassion. But once a story is out in the world, it belongs to everyone who watches it.”

Foreman, who has spent recent years balancing family life, teaching, and recovery from an injury, said he views the documentary as a reflection of “everyday faith in motion.”

“Faith isn’t about standing still,” he said. “It’s about moving forward, even when you don’t know what the next step will look like. That’s true in boxing, in study, in family relationships— in everything.”

The event marks one of several film screenings organized by the Jewish Sports Heritage Association this year, highlighting Jewish figures who have made an impact in athletics, arts and culture.

For Foreman, the film’s message is less about his own biography and more about what viewers take away from it.

“My hope is that people walk out feeling uplifted,” he said. “We all have a fight — whether it’s physical, emotional or spiritual — and we all have the power to face it with courage.”

Event Information:

“Lion of Zion” film screening and Q&A with Yuri Foreman

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025

Time: Light breakfast 9:15 a.m.; screening 10:30 a.m.

Location: Temple Israel of Lawrence, 140 Central Ave., Lawrence

Admission: Free

Phone: 516-406-1414 or 516-239-1140

Website: www.jewishsportsheritage.org