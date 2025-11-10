Goodbye to glass ceilings as Long Island Power Women unite

More than 500 co-workers, well wishers, friends and family filled Crest Hollow Country Club on Nov. 5 to celebrate more than 60 Power Women of Long Island in a room where shards from shattered glass ceilings all but littered the floor after women rose to the top of their profession.

They joined women from more than 30 years of Long Island Power Women, presented by Schneps Media in Woodbury, as what started as a small celebration evolved into a large, annual tradition, honoring women for their work and contribution to the community. Honorees included doctors, lawyers, health care administrators, bankers, engineers, nonprofit founders, college presidents, power suppliers and leaders from so many fields.

“It’s such an honor to be in a room with all of these people. I’m not just talking about the award recipients, the Power Women,” said emcee Erin Colton, of News12 Long Island. “The people who support them. We know we don’t do this alone. It’s the family, the friends, the co-workers.”

While individuals were honored, many said bringing leaders together, and making connections, is an important part of the evening, event and process.

“This is all about us meeting each other,” said Schneps Media President Vicki Schneps. “We call it the ultimate networking event. I’ve got a pack of business cards and you should too.”

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Vice President of Corporate Communications Kelly DiPalma said the awards create a forum where women can meet and work with each other.

“It means more than recognition,” Dipalma said. “It’s a chance to meet like-minded women who are also doing incredible things. I don’t think these women are just leaders in their job. They’re leaders in their own lives and leading the lives they want to lead.”

FourLeaf, whose marketing campaign is “Money like a woman,” has focused on women as managing their, and often their family’s or businesses’ funds.

“We do see women handling the finances,” DiPalma added. “We do see women in those roles. Traditionally, people think it’s the men in these roles. It’s really the women.”

Honorees said a women’s award ceremony lets women meet, work with and support each other.

“Events like this are important. We open doors for each other. We prop one another up. And we celebrate each other’s successes,” said Brienna Desiderio, Deputy Hospital President- Plainview and Syosset Hospitals for Northwell Health. “I think the more we support one and other, the further we’ll go. And we’ll get there quicker together.”

Others talked about how networking, by uniting leaders, can create connections that benefit all involved.

“I think the networking is very important. These are all Power Women with very exciting careers,” said Dr. Ellenmorris Tiegerman, who founded and leads Tiegerman, a school for disabled children that was the beneficiary of donations and a silent auction. “They’ve had extraordinary lives and they’ve given back to society.”

Tiegerman, who started her nonprofit, grew it to serve 800 children and adults at six locations across Long Island and in New York City. “We’re community based,” she said.

GOODBYE TO GLASS CEILINGS

While glass ceilings aren’t entirely gone, many talked about how they have been chipped away, and in some cases shattered.

Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline, one of the night’s Icons, talked about how she was the first female in many roles.

“What’s wonderful is there was a time when I was the first female chief financial officer at SUNY. Then I was the first female president at LIU,” she said, noting many women today lead universities. “It’s nice to start seeing that they’re not the first women anymore. Everyone has an opportunity.”

Cline, who congratulated other women that night, said there is a connection. “It’s kind of like a sisterhood,” Cline said. “A lot of us know each other. We’ve watched each other grow into jobs.”

Some honorees stayed in one career from the start, while others, such as Desiderio, originally a scientist, pivoted into administration, pursuing purpose as much or more than profit.

“My mom went to nursing school,” Desiderio said. “I’ve always been drawn to helping others. I think it’s important for me to be in a field where I can provide value. I feel that healthcare is such a wonderful way to give back.”

She noted in healthcare gender boundaries are blurring and breaking down, as more women become administrators as well as providers.

“Many (administrators) tend to be males, especially in the finance world. But we’ve seen that evolve,” Desiderio said. “And we’ve seen men and women go into every role. We have male chief nursing officers and female chief financial officers”

FROM CONSTRUCTION TO CARS

Many others broke barriers in professions, including related to construction, where men have traditionally held much of the power. Serene Darwish is chief operating officer at Architect Design, an audio, visual and lighting design company.

“I feel very honored to be grouped with these women,” Darwish said. “I’m very female forward. I have four sisters. I come from a strong female family.”

She said in her industry, she’s surrounded by male employees and buyers and recently attended a convention with largely male attendees.

“I bring a different perspective to my company,” she said. “I work with architects every day. They’re mainly men. The women want it to work. The men, that’s their toys, the big TVs, the speakers.”

Marina Letsios, dealer principal at Kia of Huntington, also said in car sales, with a large male presence, she brings a different approach to the workplace than many men.

“I think I bring a different perspective,” Letsios said. “People are a little bit more comfortable with a female-owned dealership. I think we treat it more like a family environment. That stigma of the car dealership and the pressure tactics. I don’t like it myself. I don’t want to do it to my customers.”

Her husband, Nick Letsios, said she is also using technology including AI to boost sales and efficiency.

“I’m her cheerleader and her biggest supporter,” he said. “Besides being a dealer, she’s an author who has written a book about ethics and AI. She is developing AI software to disrupt and make car buying ethical and transparent.”

NONPROFIT NEWS

Many from nonprofits talked about how they do what they can to help those in need.

Alyssa Guidice, founder of Dine-LI and winner of the Small Business Advocate Award, said her organization collaborates with others in its mission.

“When tragedies happen on Long Island, we gather pizzerias to donate $5 per person,” Guidice, who also works as a liquor representative for Bacardi, said. We’ve been very successful, raising over $100,000.”

Darwish runs a women’s group for the Long Island Builders Institute with philanthropy including help for women, such as domestic violence, as well as food banks.

Women with red sashes helped collect funds for Tiegerman, which also received money from a silent auction.

“Every dollar you give them will go to the cause of the Tiegerman school,” Vicki Schneps said.“You will know you made a difference in someone’s life.”

Dr. Ellenmorris Tiegerman in a video shown at the event explained the benefit and the good that comes from a donation.

“We have a proven record of success,” she said. “Your investment is not just in a child, but a child’s future.”

Katherine M. Fritz, the new president and CEO of Long Island Cares, said her organization is extremely busy as SNAP was cut.

“We’re seeing incredible need,” she said.

Doubt is impacting everything from interest rates to investments, but some pointed to a silver lining in this economic cloud.

Deborah Dwyer, an economist and professor of economics as well as leader of Deb Dwyer Analytics, said uncertainty doesn’t have to mean negativity.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about the future,” she said. “There’s also the possibility of a good picture. Real wages have been higher than inflation. There has been wage growth.”.

Still others talked about how women play a pivotal role in the Long Island economy in so many institutions and industries.

“We are so lucky to live where we live. I’m so proud of our region,” Colton said. “It’s these Power Women that keep that going. I’m so proud they can make this region thrive in the way that we do.”

2025 Power Women of Long Island:



