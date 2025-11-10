Sid Jacobson JCC welcomes new executive director to lead next chapter

Michael Schlank, the new executive director of Sid Jacobson JCC, spent his first week on the job participating in events.

Sid Jacobson JCC announced that longtime nonprofit leader Michael Schlank has been appointed its new executive director, succeeding David Black, who retires after 14 years of transformative leadership. Schlank officially assumed the role on Nov. 3.

A native Long Islander with deep roots in Jewish communal service, education and public policy, Schlank called the appointment “the honor of a lifetime.”

“It’s truly the honor of a lifetime to return to Long Island, the place where I was born and raised, to lead an organization as special as Sid Jacobson JCC,” Schlank said. “This community is already renowned for its embrace of joyous Judaism, its passionate love for Israel and its enduring commitment to the broader community. SJJCC is a place where Jewish values are not just taught but lived.”

Before joining the JCC, Schlank served as CEO of NJY Camps, North America’s largest residential Jewish summer camp network. Arriving at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he led a dramatic turnaround for the 100-year-old organization, introducing nationally recognized innovations that earned coverage from The New York TImes, The Washington Post and The Jerusalem Post.

Earlier in his career, Schlank spent more than a decade at Oasis Children’s Services, rising to executive vice president.

His professional path also includes time in politics, as a policy adviser, press aide and fundraiser at local, national and international levels, and a background in education.

At heart, though, Schlank said his work is about people.

“I’m a dad first and foremost,” he said in an interview. “I have two children and a wonderful wife. Being part of a community like this, where the work is so personal and meaningful, feels like coming home.”

Schlank, who holds degrees from the University of Albany, Hofstra University, Long Island University and Stony Brook University, describes himself as a “servant leader.”

His guiding philosophy, he said, is simple: “My job is to make everyone else around me better. Leadership for me means listening more than talking.”

During his first few days on the job, Schlank has been immersed in the JCC’s programs – from early childhood education to cancer wellness support and senior services – Schlank was in attendance at it all.

“I want to live the life of this place,” he said. “It’s sitting with parents at Little Maestros, joining a book club, or talking with seniors in our adult day program. That’s how you understand a community.”

Board President Nancy Waldbaum said Schlank’s appointment marks “an exciting new chapter” for the organization.

“With the full faith of our board and staff, we are thrilled to welcome Michael to our JCC family,” Waldbaum said. “His passion for community and his deep connection to Long Island make him the perfect leader for this moment.”

Stuart Tauber, senior vice president of UJA-Federation of New York, echoed that sentiment.

“Michael’s proven ability as a bridge builder and his commitment to Jewish values ensure that Sid Jacobson JCC will continue to thrive as a home for all,” he said.

As he takes the helm, Schlank says his immediate focus is on learning.

“This is a thriving organization,” he said. “The first step is understanding every piece of it—our programs, our people, and our impact—and then asking, how do we do even more?”

That mission, he said, includes standing strong against antisemitism and fostering connection amid social division.

“These are difficult times to be Jewish,” Schlank said. “Antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine — it signals deeper sickness in society. The JCC will always stand tall, be a safe place, and serve as a voice for the Jewish community and our allies.”

Under David Black’s leadership, Sid Jacobson JCC became a hub for Jewish life and social services on Long Island. His tenure saw the creation of the Center for Israel, the Center for Community Engagement, and the Nancy Marx Cancer Wellness Center, along with the establishment of the Gayle Berg Center for Resilience.

Black said he leaves confident in his successor. “My legacy will not live on in any center I built,” he reflected. “It will live on in the community’s ability to sustain a value-driven center that welcomes all cultures. I’m leaving knowing the JCC is in gifted hands.”

For Schlank, that legacy is both a challenge and a calling.

“I feel privileged to inherit something so strong,” he said. “This JCC has saved lives, built connections, and strengthened hearts. My job is to listen, to lead with purpose, and to ensure it continues to shine as a beacon for our community.”