Massapequa honors veterans and families at Klestinec Park

Bagpipes rang and flurries fell as the Massapequa veterans community gathered at Klestinec Park on Tuesday to celebrate and pay tribute to veterans of all wars.

The American Legion Post 1066 hosted the tribute, laying our wreaths and flags to welcome legion members, local scout troops and veteran’s families.

“The men and women of the military are the reason we have freedom of speech, because they got the job done,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “They are the reason that we are all one family, as members of the United States of America.”

The Amityville American Legion Pipeband provided music for the event, a proud moment for the group, which will travel to Hawaii next month to honor Pearl Harbor for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

“As an Air Force veteran, I’m really pleased to see the turnout,” said Christopher Zeller, Massapequa native and business manager for the band. The pride and patriotism within Massapequa, you can see it when you go down any street in any of the neighborhoods, the flags that are flying in the street, it makes me proud to be in Massapequa.”

Massapequa alone is home to a community of over 600 veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf Wars, with Nassau County’s veteran community numbering more than 31,000, according to the 2023 American Community Survey.

Tiara Rei, an active duty member of the 741st Military Intelligence Battalion, was present in uniform.

“I love coming home for this weekend, my dad’s a veteran as well, so it’s good to spend time with family and others who have served,” she said.

Rei, who grew up in Massapequa, enlisted at 26 and is currently stationed at Fort Meade, Md.

“I grew up in Massapequa, four blocks from here,” said Padraic Nugent, 91, a former United States Army Medic deployed to Germany. Nugent continued that he hosted this event during his time as Commander of American Legion Post 1066, and is proud of what it has become.

Veterans and their families stood in silent respect as the groups present were announced, and veterans saluted as the names of their compatriots were read. “We have pride to come together, to support our veterans,” said Susan Detriech, president of Massapequa Unit 1066 Auxiliary, whose husband served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Children from the Scouts of America held flags and stood to honor veterans.

“We had a lot of younger Girl Scouts here, so having them see positive female role models and honor the veterans is important,” said Lauren Newman, a veteran of the United States Air Force who now runs the Massapequa Girl Scouts.

“Here in the town of Oyster Bay, we respect and appreciate our veterans, because we know freedom isn’t free. If it wasn’t for their heroic efforts, we wouldn’t be where we are today, so we honor them today and every day,” said Oyster Bay Town Council Member Tom Hand.