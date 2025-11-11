Snow and wind can’t stop Port Washington from honoring veterans

Despite snow and biting winter winds, the annual Port Washington Veterans Day Parade went on Tuesday, Nov. 11, with veterans and residents braving the cold to honor those who served.

The event, hosted by American Legion Post 509 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1819, brought the community together to pay tribute to military service.

Parade participants assembled on Campus Drive with the procession beginning at 10 a.m. The march proceeded north on Port Washington Boulevard, turned west on Main Street, and concluded at the Sunset Park Band Shell, where a memorial service was held.

During the memorial service, Paul Oleksiw read the names of local veterans who died this year, including Jim Adina of the U.S. Army, Michael Ragusa of the U.S. Navy, and Peter Vanzer of the U.S. Army. A veteran also recited John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields,” he said he has made it a tradition to honor the fallen with the poem every year.

The parade featured the Port Washington Fire Department, the Nassau County Police Department Mounted Unit, and the Nassau County Firefighters Band.

Among those honored was 101-year-old World War II Navy veteran Pauline Dobish, who enlisted on her 20th birthday in 1943. Dobish, the youngest of seven children, enlisted right in the middle of what she called “holy hell” because her two brothers were in the Navy. Dobish will be turning 102 on Nov. 19.

Her daughter, Susan Dobish, said attending the parade is a meaningful tradition.

“I’m just here to thank our veterans,” she said, noting her mother’s dedication and resilience. Despite the cold, Dobish has remained active, still moving around her Wildwood Gardens apartment independently and attending local events with her family.

Also in attendance was North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, who greeted the veterans as they marched down the parade route.

“My heartfelt thanks today and every day for all who served,” Dalimonte said. “Thank you for your service and welcome home.”

Organizers and attendees alike praised the community spirit on display. Flags waved in the wind, and many spectators donned heavy coats and scarves, determined to pay their respects to those who served.

The parade is an annual tradition in Port Washington, bringing together residents, veterans, and civic organizations to recognize military service and sacrifice.