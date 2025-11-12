American Legion Post 304 honors veterans in annual ceremony

Dozens gathered to watch the American Legion Post 304 conduct its annual Veterans Day Service. Flurries began about halfway through the ceremony, but neither the snow nor the cold temperatures deterred residents from honoring veterans.

“It was interesting just seeing how many people were really dedicated enough to show up in the weather conditions that were forecast – and of course, it turned out to be true,” said American Legion Post 304 adjutant Donald O’Brien. “And so we did our best to carry on and make sure that we remember those who have served for the last 250 years of our country.”

The organization conducted its annual service at Mary Jane Davies Park on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Veterans also visited classrooms to help bring history lessons to life and taught a workshop with a Cub Scout pack to observe the holiday, a representative of American Legion Post 304 said.

This year’s Veterans Day was special because yesterday marked the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps and the Navy, O’Brien said.

“It was a special year, really, to remember the history,” he said.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m. to commemorate the end of World War I.

“It was on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th Hour that the guns of World War I ceased firing and silence encompassed the earth,” said American Legion Post 304 commander John Iacano. “And it was at 11 that a delirium of joy swept over humanity. It was at 11 that the last man had died in battle. It was then that the soul of the American Legion was born.”

Catherine Lau sang the National Anthem and “God Bless America” as attendees hummed and sang along. Manhasset High School students Coleen Barcelona and Harrison McKenna played “Taps,” a military signal for “lights out” and a tune often played at funerals, on trumpets.

Iacano said the presence of the crowd demonstrates their appreciation for veterans.

“It is our responsibility to ensure every veteran feels valued for their service,” he said.

The ceremony, followed by an indoor lunch at the American Legion afterward, marked the end of the organization’s Veterans Day celebrations, which included speaking engagements with students and Cub Scouts.

Members of Post 304 visited Manhasset Middle School to answer student questions about veterans and their experiences serving in the military on Friday, Nov. 7. The veterans also spoke about “the opportunities that the military offers high school graduates,” O’Brien said.

The organization celebrated Veterans Day at Henry Viscardi School, a special education school that serves 260 students with physical disabilities from all over the state. The group also attended a Cub Scout Pack 3 meeting at the Strathmore Vanderbilt Club, during which they discussed the meaning of the American flag and taught the scouts how to fold it, O’Brien said.

“Our Veterans Day activities are just part of our overall involvement in the Manhasset community, our advocacy for veterans and our programs for youth and military as we live the American Legion Motto, ‘Still Serving America,'” O’Brien said.