Community members stand together at immigration vigil in Glen Cove

A vigil standing up against immigration enforcement was held in Glen Cove.

Roughly 200 people came out to the Glen Cove LIRR station on Thursday, Nov. 13, to bring the community together and to stand against the Trump administration’s policies involving immigration enforcement.

The vigil was organized by state Assembly Member Charles Lavine.

“The mere fact that armed and masked intruders have taken over our streets is something that’s very frightening,” he said. “It’s time for us to stand up to fight for American democracy and to reject demagogy.”

Glen Cove and Westbury, both communities within Lavine’s district, have had instances where people were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. Four unidentified people were taken into custody by ICE in June near the same station where Thursday’s vigil was held.

Other Long Island communities have also held marches, vigils and ceremonies standing up against immigration enforcement.

Lavine said he has seen firsthand how the policies have affected individuals and that people must stick together to fight for justice.

“These raids were purportedly designed to be able to locate and remove the worst criminals, but in reality, that’s not the case,” Lavine said. “These raids have become indiscriminate, not only in the communities I represent, but throughout the entire country.”

Community members held signs, sang and shared stories during the vigil, Lavine said.

Pastor Brenda Lopez of Iglesia Ciudad De Refugio Church in Glen Cove, Reverend Jesse Lebus of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sea Cliff, Cantor Gustavo Gitlin of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Glen Cove, Rev. Roger Williams of First Baptist Church in Glen Cove and Rabbi Sharon Ballan of Temple Beth Sholom in Flushing all participated in the vigil.