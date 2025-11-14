Cohen Children’s Northwell Health Physician Partners adds two pediatric offices in Plainview

Cohen Children’s Northwell Health Physician Partners has opened two new pediatric offices in Plainview.

Cohen Children’s Northwell Health Physician Partners has opened two pediatric offices in Plainview, filling a void in Eastern Nassau County.

The office at 522 Old Country Road is a 1,800-square-foot general pediatrics practice, featuring four exam rooms. The office at 100 Manetto Hill Road, Suite 312, offers specialized pediatric care in a 1,500-square-foot space with five exam rooms.

Before the opening of these two offices in August, Plainview residents would either need to go to Cohen’s offices in Levittown or Huntington, something that David Fagan, vice chair of pediatric ambulatory services at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, said when talking about a need for medical offices in the area.

“We look at where we and where we aren’t, and we didn’t really have anything close by for that community,” he said.

Fagan said that many families are unlikely to travel long distances for a general pediatric office and that Cohen’s took advantage of the opportunity to add a specialty office in the area as well.

“Always looking for opportunities to place pediatric specialists into communities so that families don’t have to travel,” he said.

The combined investment for both locations totaled approximately $250,000 and it took several months for the offices to be renovated, Fagan said.

The two offices will each have two pediatricians on staff.

Fagan said that doctors in the Plainview offices have received positive feedback from families about being present in the community.

“Expanding our pediatric footprint in Plainview allows us to better serve families where they live,” he said. “We’re proud to bring a full spectrum of pediatric care to families right here in the community.”