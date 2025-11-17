Runner to celebrate 50th consecutive Port Washington Thanksgiving Day race

Bobby Anastasia has run in all 49 Port Washington Thanksgiving Day runs, and plans to continue his streak in this year’s 50th.

Bobby Anastasia, a lifelong Manhasset resident and fixture in the local running community, is preparing to mark a remarkable milestone: his 50th consecutive Port Washington Thanksgiving Day Run.

Since the race’s inception in 1975, Anastasia has participated in every single event, building a legacy that reflects both his passion for running and deep ties to the area.

Anastasia recalls first joining the run shortly after college, drawn by a flyer in Manhasset and a budding interest in running.

“I started running a year before, and I said, why not give it a shot on Thanksgiving Day?” he said.

That initial race sparked a lifelong commitment, one that would see him run more than 40 local races annually for decades and compete in the New York City Marathon 36 times.

Over the years, Anastasia has watched the race evolve, from an elite and competitive five-mile course to a broader community event that now attracts runners of all ages and abilities.

Despite the shift toward a more social atmosphere, Anastasia continues to train and participate, often reflecting on past races and the memories they hold.

His personal best on the Port Washington course is 29 minutes, 43 seconds — a time he recalls with pride amid his collection of every T-shirt issued by the race over the past five decades..

“Every year, they’re all great. It’d be hard to pick a favorite,” he said, when asked if he has a most coveted shirt.

“The race has always been a special part of our community,” Anastasia said. “It’s a challenging course with hills, good people, and a great way to spend Thanksgiving morning. It’s more than a race; it’s a tradition.”

Anastasia’s connection to the area extends beyond running. He volunteers as an assistant coach at Manhasset High School, serves as a director of the Manhasset Athletic Booster Club, and is an honorary member of the Manhasset Silver M Society. He also owns Manhasset Sporting Goods, a local business that has been part of the community for years.

Throughout the race’s history, Anastasia has seen both triumph and challenge.

He remembers a Thanksgiving Day snowstorm that nearly canceled the event, forcing runners to navigate icy streets and adapt to a Sunday reschedule. He also recalls the competitive spirit of early races, when elite runners often completed the five-mile course in under 30 minutes.

In addition to its competitive side, the race has evolved into a celebration for families and local residents. Anastasia notes that while the event is no longer as fast-paced as it once was, it remains a cornerstone of Port Washington’s community calendar, with volunteers, sponsors, and supporters helping ensure its continuity.

For Anastasia, the streak represents more than personal achievement. It symbolizes a lifelong love of running, the enduring value of community events, and the ties between neighbors in Port Washington and Manhasset.

“It’s part of the fabric of my life,” he said. “When I weave together the tapestry of my life, this race and the New York City Marathon are two critical parts of it.”

While he has slowed his pace in recent years due to minor injuries, Anastasia plans to finish this year’s race, even if it means a slower time than his personal best.

“I won’t let my record go down the drain, especially in this glorious 50th year,” Anastasia said.

As the 50th Thanksgiving Day Run approaches, organizers and participants alike will celebrate Anastasia’s milestone, honoring a runner whose streak has become inseparable from the history and spirit of the event.

Organized by the Community Chest of Port Washington and co-sponsored by the Town of North Hempstead, the five-mile race will step off at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, from Manorhaven Boulevard, winding through the scenic streets of Sands Point before finishing inside Manorhaven Park.