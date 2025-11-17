Judge delays Mangano resentencing to January

A federal judge has pushed back the resentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, delaying the proceeding until early next year as his attorneys seek more time to review an updated presentence report.

U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack on Wednesday, Nov.12, rescheduled Mangano’s hearing for Jan. 15. He had been slated to return to court on Dec. 4 following a partial appeals court victory that overturned two of his corruption convictions.

Mangano, who began serving a 12-year prison term in 2022, must be resentenced after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled earlier this year that he could not be considered an agent of Oyster Bay in connection with two federal programs bribery counts. His remaining convictions, including honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice, were upheld.

Prosecutors have said they will ask Azrack to reimpose the original 12-year term.

Mangano’s attorneys told the court they expect to receive the updated presentence report next week and need additional time to incorporate its findings into their sentencing submission.

Azrack granted the extension but rejected the defense request for a court-initiated furlough that would allow Mangano to travel from Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts to attend the hearing in person.

Mangano was convicted in 2019 of directing Oyster Bay officials to back roughly $20 million in loans for restaurateur Harendra Singh, a town concessionaire who testified against him. Prosecutors said the assistance came in exchange for a range of benefits provided to Mangano and his family. Singh was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the scheme.

The resentencing had already been postponed once before while the defense awaited the updated report.