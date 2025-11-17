Five Nassau County hospitals given ‘A’ grades by The Leapfrog Group

Five hospitals in Nassau County received “A” grades from The Leapfrog group.

Several Long Island hospitals across multiple medical groups have been given an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization focused on healthcare safety and quality.

The Leapfrog Group releases report cards for hospital safety twice per year, once in the spring and once in the fall, for roughly 3,000 hospitals across the country. A total of 23 hospitals were evaluated on Long Island, with 11 of them receiving “A” grades.

Five of the 11 hospitals that received “A” grades are in Nassau County: Catholic Health’s St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn, NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola and Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Glen Cove Hospital and Plainview Hospital.

Northwell Health had 15 hospitals across its group receive “A” grades, with John D’Angelo, the president and CEO of Northwell Health, saying the system is proud.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire workforce to the safety and well-being of our patients,” he said.

NYU Langone said it joined an elite group of hospital groups to receive 11 consecutive “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group.

“NYU Langone’s reputation in the communities we serve is built on a foundation of safe, top quality care, thanks to our teams who put their patients first every day,” Alec Kimmelman, dean and CEO of NYU Langone Health, said.

The Roslyn hospital earned its 16th consecutive “A” with St. Francis saying that the hospital has received more “A” grades than any hospital in the state since the safety scores launched in 2012.

“Catholic Health is committed to delivering the highest level of care at every encounter, every time,” Patrick O’Shaughnessy, the president and CEO of Catholic Health, said. “This repeated recognition of our hospitals is a reflection of our dedication to implementing best practices across our system to continue raising the bar for care.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Survey uses national performance measures to evaluate individual hospitals on safety, quality, and efficiency, according to a Nov. 13 press release put out by the organization. The grades reflect measurements of hospitals’ staffing levels, infection prevention, hand hygiene compliance and responsiveness to critical events.

A total of 143 hospitals were evaluated throughout the state.