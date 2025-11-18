Queens man arrested for grand larceny in Oceanside, faces possible deportation

David Beckham Adam was charged with one count of grand larceny and faces possible deportation, according to Nassau County Police.

A Queens man, who is in the U.S. illegally, was arrested and for allegedly stealing jewelry with an estimated cost of over $11,000 in Oceanside on Thursday, Oct. 23, according to Nassau County Police.

David Beckham Adam was charged with one count of grand larceny. Nassau County Police said that he is in the country illegally and is subject to deportation.

According to police, a male employee of Kravit Jewelers, located at 3151 Long Beach Road, was showing a male and female subject multiple bracelets that they were interested in buying.

The woman stated they would return later to make a purchase and both people left through the front entrance, police said.

The employee later realized that one of the bracelets, valued at approximately $11,500, had been stolen by the suspects, police said.

An investigation identified Adam as the male suspect and on Sunday, Nov. 16, he was observed by detectives driving a grey 2015 Dodge Chrysler, police said.

A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Peninsula Boulevard in Lawrence, where Adam presented a state driver’s license, although it was issued after he had entered the country illegally, leading to officers placing him under arrest, police said.

An investigation is ongoing to locate the female suspect, Nassau County Police said.