Roslyn Marching Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in New York for 2026 season

The Roslyn Marching Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 in New York State in their classification for the 2026 season, according to the New York State Field Band Conference.

The band leads the Small School 1 class based on the NYSFBC’s official two-year average ranking system, which combines championship and regular-season performances. Roslyn earned a Two-Year Championship Competition Average of 93.65 and a Two-Year Season Average of 85.49, reflecting consistent excellence across competitions.

The NYSFBC, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit organization that oversees competitive marching band events across the state, providing rules, classifications, and scoring standards to ensure fair competition.

Each year, bands are placed into classes based on size and skill, ranging from small school divisions to larger programs. Statewide dozens of bands compete annually, with rankings determined using a weighted system that averages scores from championship competitions and regular-season performances over two years.

Band Director Frank Mauriello praised the students and staff for their dedication.

“This recognition reflects the incredible dedication, talent, and teamwork of our students and staff,” he said. “To be ranked at the top heading into 2026 is something our entire Roslyn community can be proud of.”

The NYSFBC rankings reward bands that demonstrate both consistent performance and season-long achievement, making Roslyn’s top placement a reflection of both talent and commitment.

Roslyn High School Principal Dave Lazarus said the top ranking highlights the program’s high standards.

“We are incredibly proud of our Marching Bulldogs,” Lazarus said. “This ranking speaks not only to the talent and work ethic of our students, but also to the commitment of our staff and the unwavering support of our families. The band embodies the spirit of Roslyn, and we are excited to see them continue to shine on the state stage.”