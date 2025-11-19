Life’s WO SPOTLIGHTS FREDERICK JOHS, DEC. 12TH

An attorney who has been recognized as “one of the ten best trial lawyers on Long Island” and one of the “best lawyers in America” will be the Guest of Honor at the Annual Gala to benefit Life’s WORC on Friday, December 12th, 6:30 PM at The Garden City Hotel. Frederick C. Johs is the Principal of the Islandia-based law firm: Lewis, Johs, Avellone, Aviles.

Life’s WORC (www.lifesworc.org) is a non-profit organization providing a variety of services to some 2000 people with developmental disabilities and autism. Life’s WORC operates a network of 45 group residences on Long Island, in Queens, and Manhattan. About 350 patrons are expected to attend this $400 per person fundraiser. The money is used to support programs, operations, and personal needs for individuals receiving services, which are not covered by New York State.

Based in Garden City, Life’s WORC was launched 55 years ago by Schneps Media CEO Victoria Schneps. She advocated for an improved quality of life for this population raising challenges through New York’s court system. She mobilized a public outcry about Willowbrook on Staten Island, exposed in the news media for subjecting people with developmental disabilities to cruelty, neglect, and hazardous health conditions.

According to Life’s WORC CEO John Pfeifer, “The Life’s WORC family is elated by the power and leadership Frederick Johs is able to bring to our mission. He has a distinguished record of both professional and community achievement.”

Among the highlights of Fred’s career include serving on the Board of Governors of Touro Law School, the Board of Boy’s Hope Girl’s Hope, the Board of Advancement of Commerce, Industry & Technology, Inc., where he is a past president, and the Board of Mather Memorial Hospital for twelve years.

Professionally, Mr. Johs has been representing clients in transactions and matters of significant exposure for over forty years. He tries cases involving claims of medical malpractice, professional negligence, sexual molestation, product defect, property damage, major auto/truck accidents, premises liability, construction defect, labor law, environmental/toxic tort and defamation. He has represented one of the state’s largest electrical contractors in labor issues and has served as Village Attorney for the Village of Port Jefferson.

Additional legal field credits for Mr. Johs include: New York Metro Super Lawyers since 2008. He has an AV Preeminent 5.0 peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and a 10.0 Superb Ranking from Avvo. Fred has been named to The Best Lawyers® in America since 2006 and appointed to the Grievance Committee for the Tenth Judicial District where he served for fourteen years.