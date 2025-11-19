Locust Valley student revived by coaches during basketball tryouts

A high school student in Locust Valley needed to be revived during basketball tryouts, according to school officials.

Locust Valley High School coaches had to revive a student after he experienced what the district called a “serious medical emergency” and collapsed during varsity basketball tryouts, according to school officials.

The unidentified student had collapsed in the Locust Valley High School/Middle School gym, and coaches performed CPR and used an AED to revive the student, who is in stable condition and recovering, according to a letter sent out to families on Tuesday, Nov. 18, by district Superintendent Kristen Turnow.

“I am so grateful to be able to share the positive news on the student’s health, and to call my colleagues heroes for handling an extremely distressing situation,” she said.

Wednesday morning, middle and high school building leaders, coaches, athletic and counseling staff met with the affected students’ teammates to tell them the district is committed to helping them navigate difficult situations, Turnow said.

Turnow said the district is constantly evaluating efforts to ensure best practices are in place. She said that all coaches are AED and CPR certified and that students receive AED and CPR training in their physical education classes.

“We are constantly preparing for situations such as this one, but it is inspiring to see that our staff is completely ready to go above and beyond at a moment’s notice,” Turnow said.