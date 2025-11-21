Carle Place stakeholders cite positive culture within school district

An entry plan was discussed at the Carle Place Board of Education meeting.

Two administrators from the Carle Place School District presented an entry plan that highlighted strengths throughout the district at its Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Nov. 20.

“An entry plan is an opportunity to sit and down and really meet the different stakeholders in the district, teachers, community members, students and ask some questions to learn more about the district,” ​​Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Innovation Leigh Shaw said.

Executive Director of Human Resources & Leadership Development Andrew Bennett conducted the entry plan with Shaw as the two said they had communicated with 76 people throughout the district.

Bennett said they used online surveys and short-form interviews to compile the information.

According to Shaw, compassion and passion were major components of many conversations held with stakeholders. She said the need and desire for excellence and the desire to be involved and collaborative were clear in their talks.

“Everybody wanted to be as involved as possible and have their opinion and their thoughts count,” she said.

The two said strong responses included the strength that comes from Carle Place being a smaller community, as well as the curriculum and resources available to students, while an area of need for the district is authenticity and transparency.

Bennett said stakeholders said they felt supported and that the community is tight-knit.

“We have a very nice, positive culture,” he said.

Bennett added that the district conducted its entry plan to gain a better understanding of the needs of the people of Carle Place.

“We sought to build trusting relationships with all stakeholders,” he said. “That way we gain an understanding of the core strengths of the district, as well as areas that need our attention.”

Shaw said the entry plan is an example of the district’s vision and cycle of success, which involved gaining feedback, putting in the work, and applying those skills to continue moving forward.

Several board members said they were pleased by the report and are excited to see where the district will move going forward.