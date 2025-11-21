Kyma unveils prix fixe menu blending Greek tradition and modern technique

Kyma’s reputation on Long Island rests not only on its food but on the experience it creates. Hospitality and attention to detail are central to the restaurant’s success, visible from the moment guests arrive. Staff members know the menu intimately and move with an ease that suggests deep respect for both their craft and one another. The service team operates like a well-tuned machine—engaged, confident and clearly enthusiastic about their work. This sense of cohesion reinforces the rhythms of the kitchen, where dishes are executed with precision and plated with understated elegance.

Kyma in Roslyn has introduced a new three-course Sunset Prix Fixe menu, offering diners a curated taste of the restaurant’s contemporary Greek cuisine. The prix fixe begins with a choice of first courses that reflect both tradition and regional variety. Diners may opt for the soup of the day, often a velvety avgolemono, or choose from a selection of pikilia spreads that bring together tzatziki, spicy feta and smoky melitzanosalata with crisp crudités. The tomato salad offers a refreshing combination of cucumbers, peppers, onions and briny feta—simple, clean flavors that are signatures of Greek cooking. For those seeking something heartier, the spanakopita provides a comforting start with its flaky layers and savory blend of spinach, leeks and feta.

Seafood lovers will find several standout options. The tuna tartare, available with a supplemental charge, pairs its cool, silky texture with guacamole and a touch of smoked sea salt. The grilled Mediterranean octopus, another supplement, showcases Kyma’s deft handling of seafood: tender, lightly charred and complemented by roasted peppers and onions. Montauk fried squid offers a crisp, familiar take on calamari, while the steamed mussels incorporate Santorinian wine and ouzo for added depth.

The main course selections further highlight the kitchen’s range. Lavraki, a mild and tender branzino, arrives delicately grilled and accompanied by leek and rice pilaf. The Scottish salmon receives similar treatment, emphasizing fresh herbs and bright, balanced seasoning. The shrimp orzoto provides a satisfying, risotto-like texture, with pan-seared shrimp bathed in a white wine and tomato-basil sauce.

Guests seeking something more indulgent may gravitate toward the lamb chops, served Greek-style with fries, or the kotopoulo, a chicken kebab paired with pilaf. The moussaka is one of the heartiest choices—layered with beef ragu, potatoes, eggplant, zucchini and a silky béchamel. The youvetsi, another supplemental dish, features a slow-cooked lamb shank nestled in tomato sauce over tender orzo, delivering both comfort and generosity in a single bowl. For a vegetarian option, the Imam Biyaldi offers soft, roasted eggplant filled with onions, garlic and tomatoes.

Desserts maintain Kyma’s emphasis on fresh ingredients and satisfying portions. Guests can keep it light with fresh fruit, ice cream or sorbet, or choose Greek yogurt with honey for a classic finish. The karidopita, a walnut cake scented with warm spices, represents another traditional choice. For an additional charge, diners may opt for the restaurant’s mascarpone cheesecake, topped with sour cherry preserves—a rich yet balanced finale that has become a favorite among regulars.

Though the prix fixe menu is structured, Kyma’s flexibility is part of its appeal. The staff frequently adapts cocktails to guest preferences, and bartenders are known for crafting variations that complement both the meal and the season. Whether building a gin-based take on a house favorite or guiding diners toward a fall-inspired drink, the team’s confidence and creativity contribute to the restaurant’s lively atmosphere.

Throughout the meal, what stands out most is the seamless coordination between front and back of house. From describing dishes with precision to anticipating a guest’s needs without intrusion, the staff’s pride in their work is evident. Service feels natural rather than rehearsed.

Kyma’s Sunset Prix Fixe offers more than a sampling of Greek flavors—it serves as a snapshot of a restaurant operating at its best. Thoughtfully paced courses, well-executed dishes and a team dedicated to hospitality make the early evening dining window an appealing opportunity for both new visitors and longtime patrons.

The prix fixe menu is available Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. For $49. The menu is available for parties of six or fewer and excludes holidays, with reservations highly encouraged for all meals, including the venue’s popular brunch offerings and Friday and Saturday dinner service.

Kyma is located at 1446 Old Northern Blvd., in Roslyn. Valet parking is encouraged, although some street parking is available within the vicinity. Visit www.kymarestaurants.com or call the restaurant directly at 516-621-3700 for menu options, special requests and reservations.