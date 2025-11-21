Laurie Berkner brings holiday magic to The Paramount on Dec. 6

Laurie Berkner has long been a beloved fixture on the children’s music scene, but for many Long Island families, the holiday season doesn’t officially begin until her name appears on the marquee in Huntington. Berkner returns to The Paramount on Saturday, Dec. 6, with a festive, high-energy show that blends classic hits, holiday favorites and a few surprises.

Berkner says she is always touched to hear that her annual visit marks the unofficial start of the holidays for some local families. As she prepares for this year’s show, Berkner says the set list is still evolving.

“I have some new songs, but fans will get to hear a lot of the classics as well as many holiday favorites,” she said. In Huntington, those songs will focus squarely on the winter season.

“I try to make my shows as inclusive as possible,” Berkner said. “I love performing something for everyone to enjoy,” she said. Inclusivity remains central to her approach throughout the decades of performing.

This year’s show will also incorporate more medleys, a choice she says helps her meet audience expectations.

“Every year I feel like I have more and more songs that people are hoping I’ll play and it gets harder and harder to fit them all in,” she said. “So that’s what I’m going to do—more medleys so I can get more songs in.”

Another new element this year is the addition of dancer Michelle Esch, who will perform alongside Berkner on stage. Esch first performed with her during a period when Berkner was recovering from a broken foot. The partnership worked so well that Berkner has continued inviting her when scheduling allows.

Fans attending the Paramount show on Dec. 6 in Huntington can expect Berkner’s signature blend of movement-based songs and calmer moments designed to let children refocus.

“There are these moments that are really important in the show when the energy needs to come down to refocus everybody,” she said. “If we don’t have that, then the energy can kind of take over. I love the controlled chaos, but the chaotic chaos means it often doesn’t end up being fun for everybody.”

Her long-running audience favorite, “Pig on Her Head,” remains a staple. Families are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to place on their heads during the song, though improvisation is always welcome.

“If they don’t bring anything, it’s fine,” she said. “Some people put their gloves or whatever. I try to call out different things that I see in the audience, so we’ll bring the lights up, I’ll take a look and give some of the kids a special moment of being acknowledged.”

Three decades into her career, Berkner says she still finds joy in every show.

“I mean, really, I have probably one of the best jobs on Earth,” she said. She didn’t always imagine a life in children’s music, but she now considers it her life’s work, citing happiness and pride in all that she delivers in her performances. Fans, undoubtedly, agree.

Her influence now spans generations, something that continues to surprise and move her. “Seeing kids who are now grown up bringing their own children to my shows—that is terrific,” she said. “And grandparents bringing their grandkids…I mean, my gosh, I can’t wait to see another generation.”

Beyond her live performances, Berkner appears in an upcoming HBO documentary, “Happy and You Know It,” which profiles children’s musicians and will be released Dec. 25. The film premiered on Nov. 15 at the DOC NYC Film Festival. “That was a very cool thing to see,” she said.

For Berkner, returning to Huntington remains a highlight of her holiday season. With new songs, energetic movement, a dancing stage partner and a fresh approach to fan favorites, this year’s show promises the joyful, musical celebration Long Island families look forward to each year.

“The Greatest Hits Holiday Tour” comes to Huntington on Saturday, Dec. 6, with two shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at The Paramount, 370 New York Ave. in Huntington. Admission ranges from $20.50 to $44.50, plus fees, with a limited number of $89.50 VIP tickets that include an after-show meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Laurie Berkner. Each ticket also includes a $1 donation to Little Shelter Animal Rescue, supported through Twinkle Arts for Good. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and additional information is available by calling 631-673-7300.