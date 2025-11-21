Light up your holidays: stress-free outdoor decorating tips

For many Long Islanders, the holiday season begins the moment the lights go up — rooftops twinkling, wreaths glowing and trees shimmering in gold.

For many Long Island homeowners, holiday cheer starts with the glow of outdoor lights. But as displays have grown larger, brighter and more complex, so has the shift toward hiring professionals to handle the ladders, storage and tangled cords. Light installation companies have helped turn holiday lighting into one of the region’s fastest-growing home services.

Whether residents want classic white icicles or a full-scale color show, professional installers say the process can be quick, safe and customizable. For homeowners preparing for the season, here are key considerations for creating a bright, low-stress display.

Start with a plan

Before choosing lights, map out the areas you want to highlight. Rooflines, entryways, trees and walkways are common focal points. Many installers begin with a photo of the home to help determine layout options and assess the condition of gutters, shingles and landscaping. Catalogs or online galleries can help homeowners visualize designs and narrow down what best fits their style.

Decide between renting and buying

Rentals have become the most popular option on Long Island. Seasonal rental packages typically include installation, maintenance, takedown and storage, eliminating the need for homeowners to keep bins of lights in their garages year-round. Renting also allows for easier changes from season to season, making it simple to switch colors or themes. Purchasing lights may be best for those who want to build a long-term display, but it often means committing to the same setup each year.

Factor in safety

With larger homes and steep rooflines, climbing ladders in winter conditions can be risky. Professionals are trained to work on rooftops and use commercial-grade equipment designed for outdoor durability. For many homeowners, avoiding injuries — or the stress of balancing on icy shingles — is the primary reason for outsourcing the job.

Know what service includes

Most companies provide full-season maintenance, fixing burnt bulbs or adjusting displays as needed. Standard packages can often be installed within a couple of hours, while more elaborate projects may take several days. Installation fees on Long Island typically start around $1,000 for a basic setup, with costs increasing based on size, complexity and product selection.

Think beyond December

Holiday lighting companies now operate year-round, offering services for weddings, Diwali celebrations, restaurants, landscape lighting and permanent LED installations. Homeowners interested in multiseason lighting may benefit from discussing long-term options.

With planning, the right service package and a clear vision, Long Islanders can brighten their homes without wrestling with wires or risking a fall — and enjoy the glow of the season from the ground.