Home health aide indicted for attempted murder of Massapequa woman

Amanda Frasier was indicted on attempted murder charges after an 84-year-old Massapequa woman was stabbed in the chest.

A home health aide caring for an 84-year-old woman in her Massapequa home was indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing the woman in the torso with a chef’s knife as she slept, and repeatedly telling her over the course of several minutes, “ just let go,” according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Amanda Fraser, 23, of Queens, was arraigned on Friday, Nov. 21, on indictment charges of attempted murder, three counts of assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

She is due back in court on Dec. 9, and if convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison, according to the DA.

Donnelly said the investigation and video evidence recovered from the scene showed that on Oct. 29, Fraser, a home health aide caring for an 84-year-old woman in her Massapequa home, entered the woman’s bedroom and allegedly forcefully stabbed a chef’s knife into her torso.

The victim woke up, moaning in pain, and attempted to remove the knife from her body, while Fraser allegedly maintained her grip on the knife handle, and for the next 16 minutes kept the blade embedded in the woman’s body, the DA said.

Fraser allegedly repeatedly told the women during this time to “just let go” and “stop fighting it,” Donnelly said.

At approximately 2:24 a.m., Fraser pulled the knife from the woman’s torso and exited the victim’s home, the DA said.

When police arrived at approximately 8:30 a.m., the victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of a puncture wound to her lung. She remained in the hospital for treatment of an infection stemming from the stab wound for weeks afterwards, Donnelly said.

Police also found Fraser’s Dodge Charger parked in the middle of the front lawn of the victim’s home. She was arrested in Queens on Oct. 29, the DA said.