I.FLY Trapeze opens in Westbury after operating seasonally for nearly 20 years at Eisenhower Park

I.FLY Instructors Miguel, Stella, co-owner Anthony Rosamilia, and Spatola (L. to R.) at the newly opened aerial arts school in Westbury.

I.FLY Trapeze held its grand opening of Long Island’s first indoor flying trapeze and aerial arts school, located at the Samanea Mall in Westbury, on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Franklin Square natives Marc and Anthony Rosamilia opened the indoor space after I.FLY had welcomed children and adults to its outdoor flying trapeze rig at Eisenhower Park on a seasonal basis since 2006.

The new indoor facility will allow students to learn and fly year-round, regardless of the weather conditions. Students can explore flying trapeze, aerial silks, lyra (aerial hoop), hammock, straps, hula hooping, juggling and Chinese yoyo.

The bright, spacious, climate-controlled training center is built for families, first-timers and aspiring performers of all ages, according to the Rosamilias.

The new school provides a safe, imaginative, and encouraging environment for anyone interested in circus arts, according to the owners.

“This space lets more families experience the joy and personal growth circus arts can bring,” Anthony Rosamilia said. “We’re still the same warm and welcoming I.FLY — now you can join us all year long.”

Marc Rosamilia said that opening the indoor school has been a long-held dream for the brothers.

“After 20 seasons outdoors, we’re thrilled to offer a year-round home for flying, learning, and celebrating what makes circus arts so special: courage, joy, and community,” he said.

Programs are offered for ages four through adult and include beginner classes, advanced instruction, camps, workshops, and private events.

To continue celebrating the opening, I.FLY will host a free 30-minute performance featuring dancers, aerialists and flying trapeze artists on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.