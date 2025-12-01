First Central Savings Bank mortgage division surpasses $1.7B in loan originations

Members of the FCSB Board of Directors and Executive Team present a resolution commending the MBO Team’s achievement.

First Central Savings Bank has announced a major milestone: its Mortgage Banking Operations division has officially exceeded $1.7 billion in residential loan originations as of quarter four, 2025.

This achievement reflects the Glen Cove-based bank’s unwavering commitment to providing accessible, community-focused lending solutions across New York, bank officials said.

The milestone was celebrated by the bank’s board of directors and the Leadership team.

“This achievement is a testament to the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us,” said

Michelle Socias, executive vice president, director of Residential Mortgage Operations & Capital Markets. “We’re proud to help families, individuals, and our communities achieve their homeownership dreams with integrity, care, and personalized service.”

The success of the MBO division is led by a team that includes:

• Kenneth Sapanski, senior executive vice president, director of Mortgage Banking and chief credit officer.

• Michelle Socias, executive vice president, director of Residential Mortgage Ops and Capital Markets.

• Amy Lui, first vice president, Mortgage Banking Loan Servicing Officer

Together, they have built a division known for its operational excellence, customer-first approach, and deep industry

expertise.

“Crossing the $1.7 billion mark in residential loan originations is more than a number—it is a reflection of the great team of people that we assembled at the Bank,” said Paul Hagan, president of First Central Savings Bank. “We are proud of our MBO team and grateful to our customers and vendors for choosing FCSB as their trusted lending partner.”

This milestone reinforces FCSB’s position as a leading community bank and sets the stage for continued growth and innovation in 2026.