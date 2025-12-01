Manorhaven residents push for moratorium extension despite Nassau County pushback

The Village of Manorhaven Board of Trustees November meeting addressed concerns over the removal of a year long extension for the village’s moratorium.

Residents voiced concerns over the pace and oversight of the village moratorium and comprehensive plan during the Wed., Nov. 26, Manorhaven Board of Trustees meeting, emphasizing the need for stronger community input, infrastructure improvements, and extended timelines for planning projects.

The board addressed a new local law, a proposed amendment to the village’s moratorium on certain land-use approvals while the village develops a comprehensive plan.

The Nassau County Planning Commission recommended removing two six-month extensions, effectively shortening the moratorium to one year.

Residents argued that this timeline is insufficient to complete a full plan, leaving the village vulnerable to overdevelopment and legal challenges.

Community members argued that the current eight-month timeframe, which was passed in August, to manage new developments is insufficient, effectively leaving only five months for essential processes such as developing requests for proposals, gathering community input, and selecting planning consultants.

“We want businesses to thrive, people to feel safe, and infrastructure needs addressed, but we don’t have the time or expertise to do this alone,” said Christine Zahn, a lifelong resident.

Bob Murphy, another resident, commended the board for its transparency and engagement with the community but echoed concerns about the arbitrary nature of the six-month timeline for enacting moratoriums. Residents stressed that the absence of clear milestones, benchmarks, or accountability measures has eroded community trust.

Trustee Jeff Stone said he has been fighting for this moratorium since he got into office, and said he would vote for another extension when necessary. “I’d rather deal with this situation as it comes around,” Stone said.

Zahn questioned the board’s reliance on Long Island Vision, the sole planning company currently under consideration, citing a lack of evidence that the firm has successfully implemented similar plans in other villages. Calls were made for broader evaluation of planning firms and for the formation of a resident-inclusive committee to oversee the moratorium process.

Concerns about overdevelopment and insufficient oversight of the village’s Board of Zoning Appeals were raised.

Sherry Denn, a resident, noted inconsistencies in BZA decision-making and warned that some board members defer to others rather than making independent judgments, leaving the village vulnerable to unchecked developer influence.

Infrastructure issues, including sewage, water, and flood mitigation, were also highlighted as critical prerequisites for future construction.

“Before we allow builders to build, things need to be streamed out underground,” said Kris Murphy, emphasizing the need for proper planning to protect the village’s environment and quality of life.

The board acknowledged the challenges of managing the development process but encouraged residents to continue collaborating on vision planning. Village attorney Christopher Newman said there is the possibility of incremental extensions to the current moratorium to allow for sufficient planning and community input.

Trustees voted to pass the law, with trustee Monica Ildefonso absent from the meeting.

Trustees also passed a new local law which would require written notice to the village before civil action can be brought over defects on village property. Newman, explained the law aligns Manorhaven with recent case law and strengthens the village’s legal defense when defects are unknown.

Zahn asked whether the law applies to common areas such as sidewalks.

Newman clarified that sidewalks remain the responsibility of property owners, while village-controlled structures, such as walls, would fall under the notice requirement. Residents also noted that the law does not remove liability when the village causes a defect, but does enhance protections in cases lacking prior notice.

During the meeting the board also approved the Port Washington Fire Department Fire Protection Contract for $383,450.93, an increase of 3.27% from 2025, to provide services throughout 2026.

The village will host a tree lighting ceremony in front of village hall on Wednesday, Dec. 10.