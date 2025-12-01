JFK Elementary celebrates ‘Once Upon a Reading Week’ with guest authors, activities

Principal Ron Gimondo and library media specialist Erin Vargo joined fifth grade students and their teachers during a visit from guest author Jen Calonita in the JFK library.

Students at John F. Kennedy Elementary School celebrated the school’s annual Reading Week from Nov. 17–21 with a series of activities tied to this year’s theme, “Once Upon a Reading Week.”

The week included visits from two children’s authors. Prekindergarten through second-grade students attended assemblies with Darren Sardelli, a poet and author known for humorous rhymes. Students in grades 3–5 met with New York Times bestselling author Jen Calonita, whose more than 40 titles include the “Fairy Tale Reform School” series and contributions to Disney’s “A Twisted Tale” books.

JFK also welcomed a number of “mystery readers,” including parents, relatives, teachers and school administrators, who visited classrooms to read aloud to students.

Throughout the week, classes participated in themed literacy activities, such as buddy reading, in which older students read to younger students. Pajama Day, a popular schoolwide tradition, returned as part of the celebration. The week concluded with a “Happily Ever After” assembly in the auditorium.

Reading Week is held annually at JFK to support the school’s literacy initiatives and encourage students’ interest in reading. The event is coordinated by Library Media Specialist Erin Vargo and a committee of faculty and staff.