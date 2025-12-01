Roslyn Heights staple Jade King closes

Jade King in Roslyn Heights has closed its doors.

Jade King, a Chinese restaurant that has served the Roslyn Heights community for more than 40 years, has officially closed, according to a sign posted on its front door and local social media reports.

A printed notice on the restaurant’s entrance reads: “Jade King is now closed. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all our customers for your many years of support. Thank you, management.”

News of the closure first circulated through the local Instagram account liveloveroslyn, which claimed the shutdown was “due to [a] massive rent increase.”

The owners of Jade King declined to comment.

For four decades, Jade King was a neighborhood staple, known for its takeout, dine-in service and consistent presence along Roslyn Road.

Customers reacted with disappointment online, sharing memories and expressing surprise at the abrupt closure of a restaurant many considered a local fixture.

No additional details have been released regarding the restaurant’s future plans or the circumstances surrounding its departure.

The property’s landlord could not immediately be reached for comment.