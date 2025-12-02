David Black column: On behalf of the centrist Jews In America

We accuse legacy publications and outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe and the Philadelphia Enquirer of institutional bias and prejudice against the Jewish State.

No longer purveyors of objectivity or truth, the vast majority of their articles reflect a leftist leaning of libel and perfidy, skewing the truth to fit their preconceived conceptions. Like the BBC is no longer worth hearing, these publications are no longer worth reading.

We accuse the left wing of the Democratic Party, so-called progressives, of bigotry and racism against a minority and a democratic state. People like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Cory Bush, Jamal Bowman and Bernie Sanders, have falsely accused Israel of genocide, of deliberately starving innocents and high crimes of war with either utter and sheer hypocrisy.

They stand on false equivalence, pretensions of moral superiority and repeat the lies of a terrorist organization to make their case. They are racists and should be condemned as such. And Michelle Obama, your silence on the rape and torture of Jewish women is not deafening. It’s actually offensive.

We accuse actors and actresses dressed in universal condemnation of a state of 7 million people, combating 2 billion people, while they shed crocodile tears for the aggressors and deafen us with their silence for our pain.

From Susan Sarandon to Mark Ruffalo to Javier Barden to John Oliver, to Bella Hadid to John Legend….. We do not honor your knee-jerk support for whoever you declare the victim. We accuse you of willful ignorance and proliferating Jew hatred. And Jon Stewart, your failure to provide even a modicum of balance on Israel is sad. Your audience used to be balanced. Now it’s just partisan. Shame

We accuse the United Nations of irrelevance. What was hoped to be an august body of universal values and principles is now deeply corrupted by dictatorships, actual religious and ethno-states and totalitarian regimes. We accuse the UN of allowing the tyranny of the majority without regard to the bullied minority states.

We accuse Francesca Albanese and Reem Alsam, of betraying the dignity of their posts and of lying. The leadership of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guteres, has become farcical. It’s time to replace this monstrosity.

We accuse the liberal West of abandoning its values and protections of innocent Jews in order to kowtow to Muslim immigrants who hate their adopted countries and venomously lie about our people.

We accuse the Irish government, the Spanish government, the French government, and the British government of hypocrisy, of denying history, of spreading anti-Israel propaganda, and of abandoning a fellow democracy in their hour of need.

They should examine their own histories and feel shame in once again gaslighting the Jews. And Canada, which no longer recognizes Israeli birthplaces in Israel and replaces them with a nonexistent Palestinian marker, receives our pure and unadulterated condemnation. You insult everything a democracy should hold dear.

We accuse the far American right of gross prejudice and the deliberate dissemination of hatred of Jews in order to make money. Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Steve Bannon and Paul Gosar represent the tip of a diseased spear.

We accuse them of cowardice and insecurity, seeking fame and fortune on the backs of a beleaguered minority. We’ve seen this play before. And to Kevin Roberts, you have needlessly damaged the reputation of the Heritage Foundation. You should step down.

We accuse storied institutions of higher learning in the U.S. and Europe of abandoning the rigors of intellectual discourse and shoving American values into trash bins to make room for the lies of the very tyrannies the majority of Americans escaped from to seek freedom and safety. We weep not for you, but for the succeeding generations of America blinded by false lights.

We, Jews of the center, will not cower in 2025. We will not live in fear as the left of the left and the right of the right push to become the centers of their own parties.

We come from all walks of Jewish life. We are increasingly post-political. We stand for right vs wrong and for outstanding Jewish values of hope, caring for the downtrodden and actual progress for all mankind and womankind.

We intend to fight for truth and defend our culture, our faith and our inexorable ties to the Jewish homeland – the miraculous state of Israel. We are a people, first and foremost and we will continue to reach out to Palestinian Arab peacemakers not intent on stealing our narrative, attacking Jewish villages or attempting to delegitimize our history and connection to the land or our faith

We call on all Americans who value truth and facts and true freedom to call out these frauds and stand with the silent majority, the center of the Jewish People.

David Black is the former executive director of the Sid Jacobson JCC. The views expressed here are strictly his own.