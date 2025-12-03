Great Neck residents continue to push back against Wooleys Lane land designation

Tensions were high as residents continued to clash with Mayor Pedram Bral over the future of a parcel of undeveloped land at the Village of Great Neck’s Dec. 2 meeting.

The bulk of the meeting was spent discussing whether the parcel of land on Wooleys Lane should be declared surplus, allowing the mayor to negotiate a sale.

The land is being offered to be bought from the Village of Great Neck for $1 million, almost 10% of the village’s annual budget.

Bral said this additional revenue can be used to better public services in the village, but many at the meeting did not think that was worth the reduction in effective public space.

Natan Hamerman and Dina Hamerman, who both live on Wooleys Lane, became aware that the land had the potential to be sold and developed when they saw and heard surveyors working on the plot. Natan Hamerman made flyers and passed them around the community, urging residents to “come to the [Board of Trustees] meeting to make sure your voice is heard!”

Many did.

Natan Hamerman emphasized that the parcel of land is currently being used by the community’s children for sledding and football, even though it is not actually designated as a park. “[The land] has been used for over 50 years as a park,” Natan Hamerman said at Tuesday’s meeting. “You can pretend otherwise… you can say these kids don’t count, but I think the community would be disappointed in that.”

“You’re the mayor of 11,000 people. How many need to show up for you to care?” Joshua Shatzkes called from the back of the packed meeting room.

Bral replied curtly, “5,000.”

After a short recess, the board decided to delay making a decision until the next meeting, in order to conduct further legal research in light of several threats made by community members at the meeting to sue the Village of Great Neck.

The board then moved to the next issue on the agenda: Great Neck resident Stuart Cohen’s proposed modifications for his property on Old Pond Road.

Cohen faced fierce pushback from neighbors on both sides of his house who argued that the proposed modifications violated their restrictive covenant.

Mayor Bral eventually got the three parties to agree to meet so that he could mediate the situation and try to avoid litigation.

“Great Neck is better than this,” Mayor Bral said. “I hope that neighbors can be neighborly.”

Turning to his neighbors, Cohen said, “I hope we can compromise. I’m really sorry about all of this.”

Next on the agenda, Paul Bloom, representing Roka Capital LLC, offered a $75,000 incentive to facilitate modifications to the multi-family apartment building they are developing on Middle Neck Road. The developers proposed increasing the number of units from 22 to 23, relocating an amenities room to the basement, adding parking, and adjusting the building’s setback. The modifications were passed unanimously.

The board also unanimously passed an amendment to the Village Code regarding property tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters and ambulance personnel. The board reduced the years of active service required to qualify for the 10% property tax decrease from five years to three years.

Bral also addressed the backlash it has faced from unions regarding the construction of the new Village Hall. “[The unions] are being very greedy. That’s why they lost [the bid].” In response, union-aligned protesters erected an inflatable pig outside Village Hall in protest of the lack of union labor.

After three and a half hours, the board adjourned at 11 p.m., with many of the contentious issues that had taken up much of the meeting’s time yet to be resolved.