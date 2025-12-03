18-year-old charged in Hempstead shooting that killed basketball player

Jacob McMillan of Baldwin was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Hempstead.

An 18-year-old from Baldwin was charged with a Nov. 22 shooting in Hempstead that injured two, and killed Monroe University basketball player Amira McCleod, according to Nassau County Police.

Jacob McMillan was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 3, on charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and burglary.

According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter notification in the vicinity of Willow Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, and upon arrival, they found three victims who sustained gunshot wounds.

One female victim, who was later identified as McCleod, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Northwell paramedic and two male victims, both 20 years old, were transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

McCleod, originally from Queens, was a sophomore and a guard on the school’s women’s basketball team. She was studying business administration, according to the school’s website.

On the same day as the shooting, McCleod tied a season-high with four steals and played in a season-best 30 minutes in Monroe’s victory over Dutchess Community College.

Monroe University said in a statement that it is devastated by McLeod’s passing, saying she was a cherished member of its basketball program.

“We are in close contact with Amira’s family, teammates, and roommates, offering our full support as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the school said in a statement.