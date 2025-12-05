Carle Place student performs national anthem at New York Islanders game

Samantha Schwartz, a fifth grader at Carle Place’s Rushmore Avenue School, delivered an outstanding performance of the national anthem at a recent New York

Islanders game on Sun., Nov. 30.

Well-known throughout the community for her vocal performances at local events, Samantha was sought out directly by the team. The Islanders discovered her through social media, where videos of her singing have demonstrated her exceptional talent as a young performer.

Many Rushmore Avenue students and families attended the game to cheer on Samantha from the stands. Their participation was coordinated by the Rushmore PTA, which helped make the evening even more memorable for Samantha and her family.

Samantha’s performance was a source of great pride for the Carle Place School District, reflecting the strong support and opportunities the Carle Place community provides for its students. Her accomplishment stands as a celebration of the arts within the district, and the school community looks forward to seeing where her talent takes her next.