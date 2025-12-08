Erosion repairs begin on Manhasset’s Bayview Avenue

About 700 linear feet of Bayview Avenue will be repaired under a project spearheaded by the Town of North Hempstead.

After about 15 years of delays and waiting, Bayview Avenue is under repair to fix erosion damage sustained during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

“This administration is focused on making safety and infrastructure a priority, so we’re moving full steam ahead with this project,” North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “Residents and motorists using Bayview Avenue can rest easy knowing a new, more structurally sound roadway is coming soon.”

Reconstruction is being done on the section of Bayview Avenue that runs along Manhasset Bay, about 700 linear feet from West Shore Road through Manhasset Avenue. The project is not only fixing =the damage sustained during the storm but also the continued erosion in the 13 years that followed. The town wrote in a release that this has compromised its structural integrity.

The reconstruction project will not only address damage, but also implement protections against erosion in the future.

The construction project is being conducted by Galvin Bros., a Long Island-based heavy construction company.

The total cost of the project is about $944,000, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, funding covering about $300,000.

The repairs have already begun and are estimated to continue for about two to three months. During this time, the avenue will be closed during business hours for construction. Workers will be present during the construction process to help guide traffic. The town wrote that residents will still be able to access the road.