Glen Cove banner program wraps 2025 Season with community cleanup, tribute

Volunteers hold military tribute banners during the end-of-season cleaning and family pickup event for the Glen Cove Salutes Military Tribute Banner Program. (Photo by Tribute and Honor Foundation)

Families and friends turned out at the James E. Donahue VFW Post 347 as the Glen Cove Salutes Military Tribute Banner season came to a close Saturday, Dec. 6, with a successful banner cleaning and family pickup event. The day combined hands-on volunteer efforts with a meaningful moment for families to retrieve banners recognizing the service of their loved ones.

Each year, hundreds of banners honoring local military heroes are displayed throughout Morgan Memorial Park, a tradition that has grown into a signature regional initiative known for its emotional resonance and strong community participation.

Program leader Lydia Wen Rodgers, a Tribute and Honor Foundation board member who began the program and oversees it alongside City of Glen Cove Director of Veterans Affairs Tony Jimenez, highlighted both collaboration and gratitude.

“Recognizing our veterans is a responsibility we take seriously,” she said. “Meeting the families, hearing their stories, and honoring their service is the heart of this program. Ralph Comitino and the Glen Cove DPW deserve tremendous thanks. Their meticulous work installing and removing the banners each season ensures each tribute is handled with the care it deserves.”

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck noted that the event underscores the city’s ongoing commitment to its veterans. “This program reflects our community’s deep respect for service,” she said. “Watching families collect their banners—often with pride and emotion—reminds us of the impact these tributes have and why we are dedicated to supporting them year after year.”

Commander Howard Stillwagon, a Vietnam veteran, commander of VFW Post 347, and liaison to the Tribute and Honor Foundation, reflected on the meaning of the banners.

“These banners represent the service and stories of our veterans and their families,” Stillwagon said. “It’s great to see the community come together and help with the banners each year.”

“Seeing my dad and his twin brother represented together in this program was very moving,” said Ron Pascucci, who came out to assist with the banner cleaning before picking up the two banners recognizing his family members. “I was happy to pitch in and support an effort that honors not just my family, but so many others from Glen Cove.”

The two banners honor Ron’s father, Ernie Pascucci, and his uncle, John Pascucci, twin brothers who both served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his military service, Ernie Pascucci went on to dedicate much of his life to public service in Glen Cove, where he served for many years as commissioner of Public Works. Displayed side by side, their banners represent both a shared family history of service and a broader theme seen throughout Morgan Memorial Park, where multiple members of the same family are often honored together.

Tribute and Honor Foundation President Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews said the partnership between the Foundation and the VFW remains central to the program’s success. “Our foundation is proud to work hand-in-hand with VFW Post 347 on a project that honors veterans in such a visible and meaningful way,” he said. “This initiative continues to unite our community, reminding us of the enduring gratitude we owe those who have served.”

For more information on the Glen Cove Salutes Military Tribute Banner Program, visit www.glencovesalutes.com