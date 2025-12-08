Janet Esagoff column: Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Roni and David Zaken

In today’s Focus, how one family turned tradition, community, and patriotism into a beloved local hotspot- Paprika Restaurant. I sat with the restaurant’s founders, the husband-and-wife duo, David and Roni Zaken.

Residents of Great Neck since 2008, I was captivated by them and their story. As they tell it, after years of commuting into Manhattan—catching early trains, navigating parking, and spending long days away from their four children, they found themselves longing for a different kind of life.

NYC had shaped their culinary careers, but the daily grind of travel, managing their bustling household and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the food space pushed them to reconsider their priorities. “It made us rethink everything,” says David.

So, they decided to leave the city life, set up shop and set down roots in their hometown. Why here?

“I love Great Neck, and I believe in our town,” said Roni. Today, the Zaken family and their Paprika Restaurant is thriving. They beat the odds and quickly transformed into one of our town’s most vibrant cultural centers. For Roni, the success of the “Paprika Experience” is no surprise. “When you give and do from the heart, it works.”

Fine Dining That Feels Like a Warm Hug

To the Zakens, running a restaurant in Great Neck—one of the most culturally diverse communities in the metropolitan area means more than preparing great food. You need a dose of soul. Within weeks of opening at 8 Bond St. on Feb. 1, 2023, the Zakens felt our town’s embrace, and it became clear they had found a devoted following.

“After 3–4 months, we saw weekly regulars from the community and customers coming in from out of town. When you’re fully booked on a Monday night, you know something special is happening. We received a warm hug from every direction,” they shared. “People told us, ‘Paprika has become my kitchen.’ Hearing that keeps Roni and David going, but clearly, the restaurant is way more than a dining room. Every night is like a little celebration—family, friends, music from all around the world.

“We want people to forget their daily troubles and just enjoy life,” said David. Paprika is a true destination, and not too many businesses can say that these days.

A Heritage That Lives on the Plate

At the heart of Paprika is Israeli and Moroccan cuisine, which is deeply rooted in the family’s diverse heritage. Chef Liron “Roni” Zaken’s grandmother, originally from Iraq and married to a Moroccan, raised her family steps from Jerusalem’s ancient souk.

Her family-style recipes, preserved lovingly through two generations, are prominently featured and anchor the restaurant’s menu. Blending traditional Old World flavors with the freshness of modern Israeli cooking has become the restaurant’s signature, richly spiced, aromatic dishes that balance tradition and modernity. “Food that tastes amazing—and connects with the heart,” David explains.

Regulars frequently gravitate toward flavorful dishes that evoke memories of b’aaretz (the land), such as the authentic Lamb Tagine served over soft couscous, classic Israeli schnitzel, and the well-loved hummus topped with crispy falafel.

Essential spices like sweet paprika, cumin, za’atar, and ras el hanut infuse the dishes, while dips like tahini and amba bring unmistakably Middle Eastern depth and heat. And then there’s the olive oil—brought straight from Israel. “There is nothing like it,” Roni said. “It transforms the flavor, especially in our salads.”

Cooking in a tagine, just like generations before them, brings history to the table. Tagines are a signature dish of Moroccan cuisine, often served as a communal meal accompanied by bread on the side to scoop up the sauce.

“It reminds us of how our families cooked hundreds of years ago—on open flame, gathering everyone around,” Roni said..

A tagine is a conical, earthenware pot with a wide, shallow base and a tall, pointed lid, designed to trap steam and circulate moisture, keeping food tender and flavorful during slow cooking. A tagine dish typically includes lamb or beef, vegetables, dried fruits (like apricots, prunes, or raisins, and spices. The slow cooking in the tagine allows the flavors to meld together, resulting in tender meat and rich, aromatic sauces. Delish!

Patriotism Served With Pride

From day one, Paprika identified itself as a modern Israeli kitchen—a proud cultural space that celebrates Israel’s food, identity, and spirit. After the tragedy of Oct. 7, 2023, the vibe at the restaurant took on a deeper meaning.

“Our patrons came in with Israeli flags. They asked that we play upbeat songs, to show support, to feel connected even from far away,” the Zakens explained.

Paprika responded by creating an environment that brought comfort and community—hosting survivors’ families, passing out Israeli flags and Moroccan hats, and filling evenings with celebratory music, a special, diverse playlist curated by Roni herself. It wasn’t planned. It evolved naturally.

“We didn’t expect this,” David said. “But people needed a place to come together.”

Triumphs, Trials, and Turning Points

Opening any restaurant comes with uncertainty—especially in a neighborhood with seemingly strong established preferences. Given the high failure rate of the restaurant trade, some cautioned the Zakens not to launch their business here. They believed that Great Neck only had room for Persian cuisine, catering to the wave of Persian immigrants to our town, which dated back to the 1980s.

Originally, their plan for Bond Street was for a simple deli-style setup, similar to their previous Manhattan location, with David overseeing operations at the front of the house and chef Roni as the master of cuisine. But once opened, the energy and feedback led them to transform the concept into a full-service dining service, replete with patron-fueled entertainment —and no cover charge.

Paprika is closed on Shabbat, but five days a week, the Paprika staff hands out Israeli flags and fez hats and pumps up the sound. Most diners seem compelled to get up and dance after they feast, whether celebrating a birthday, their heritage, or just another day in the life.

Looking to the Future

New dishes are already in development, inspired by the Zaken’s travels and ongoing culinary exploration. Even as Paprika becomes a fixture on the foodie scene and continues to grow, plans are underway for the grand opening of Zakens’ newest venture, a fast-casual concept: Elisha is coming to Cuttermill Road in February 2026!

Above all, however, the Zakens aim to pass down more than family recipes to their children.

“We want the next generation in this community to view our restaurants as beyond a place to eat, more of a way to bring the community together, enjoy great hospitality, entertainment and fun!” David said.

Their aim is to be the go-to restaurant in Great Neck that truly captures the spirit of the Jewish diaspora community.

“Full of life, flavor, music—keeping us young, vibrant, and always striving,” said David, “but never forgetting our roots.” Yalla, habibi.