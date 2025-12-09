“Wait List: A Love-ish Story,” a feature film written and directed by Merrick filmmaker Debra Markowitz, had its big screen premiere at the historic Bellmore Movies.

The stars of the movie, Merrick comedian Travis Grant, Bec Fordyce, Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods), Tara Westwood (The Grudge), Kim Director (Inside Man, The Deuce), and Abigail Hawk (Blue Bloods) were in attendance.



The Q&A after the film was moderated by Donna Drake, host of CBS’s, The Donna Drake Show. The movie will hit streaming services in 2026.

For more information about “Wait List: A Love-ish Story,” screenings, go to IntentionFilmsandMedia.com and follow the film’s Instagram account @Debramarkowitzfilm for updates.