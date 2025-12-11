Freeport man arraigned on assault charges for incident at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre

A Freeport man was arraigned on assault charges after an incident at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre.

A Freeport man was arraigned on grand jury indictment charges of assault for allegedly attacking two security staff members at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre in October as medical personnel attempted to administer medication to him, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Eduard Lopez, 28, was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 11, on grand jury indictment charges of five counts of assault. Bail was set at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond and $2.5 million partially secured bond. Lopez is due back in court on Jan. 9, and if convicted, he faces up to 2-1/3 to seven years in prison.

Donnelly said that, according to the charges, on Oct. 16, Lopez was being treated at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, and after appearing agitated, the medical staff attempted to administer sedative medication to calm him.

As medical personnel attempted to administer the medication, he allegedly attacked the security staff, leading to one person suffering substantial pain after being struck in the face and body, the district attorney said.

A second security officer, a 62-year-old retired New York City Correction Officer, was allegedly struck in the head and body, Donnelly said. The person left the room and walked toward the nursing station, where he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, she said.

The victim was unresponsive with no pulse and efforts were made to revive him, Donnelly said. He was taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit where he was treated with life-saving medical intervention and remains on life support, the district attorney said.

Lopez was arrested on Oct. 16, the same day as the alleged incident.