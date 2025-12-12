Elaine Phillips column: Slow down and verify: Tips to prevent getting scammed

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays, I urge you to slow down. Not so much to smell the roses, but rather, from a practical standpoint, to be vigilant against people who could do you harm.

Scammers count on us being distracted and easily worried. This is especially true around the holiday season. Fraudsters aim to take advantage of us by getting us to take some action that we wouldn’t have if we knew who they really were.