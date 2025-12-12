Hanover Bank helps out Life’s WORC

Hanover Bank has just made a $6500 community gift to Life’s WORC.

Based in Mineola with 10 locations throughout the New York Metro area, Hanover Bank has made a number of contributions to a variety of about 80 nonprofit organizations and causes.

“Hanover is truly diligent in reaching out to organizations where we have a presence with our branches,” Annette Esposito, Hanover’s First Vice President/Director of Marketing, said.



Based in Garden City, Life’s WORC was established 54 years ago by Victoria Schneps, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press and dozens of other local publications. The nonprofit provides comprehensive services to some 2,000 people and their families. This includes a network of 45 group residences throughout Long Island, Queens, and Manhattan.

“We consider Life’s WORC to do amazing work,” Hanover Bank’s Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Lance P. Burke said. “Their programs for people with developmental disabilities and autism resonate with us. We like to partner with successful organizations like Life’s WORC where we can help them reach their goals.”