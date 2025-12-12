Shanghai magician Magic Q brings childhood wonder to life at the Wang Center

The Charles B. Wang Center Theatre was filled with laughter and excitement as Magic Q, the Shanghai-born magician celebrated for weaving personal stories into his illusions, delivered a radiant one-hour performance that enchanted audiences of every age.
Magic Q opened “Veil of Secrets” with a childhood memory that has followed him into adulthood. Growing up in Shanghai, he looked forward each year to the gift money he received during the Lunar New Year. But what truly left a mark was the day a street magician turned a small bill into a much larger one right before his eyes. That simple trick, he told the audience, sparked his lifelong devotion to magic. His honest, almost nostalgic retelling drew warm laughter, and listeners seemed to recognize the same sense of wonder he once felt as a boy.
He then brought that moment to life onstage. After inviting a volunteer up, he placed a single dollar bill in their hand. With movements so subtle they were easy to miss, the bill suddenly became a higher denomination, then a larger one still, prompting the theatre to erupt in gasps and applause. The volunteer’s look of disbelief only added to the delight spreading through the room.
Audience participation shaped the heart of the show. Children rushed to the stage for disappearing-card tricks, giggling through every moment, while adults found themselves pulled into illusions involving everyday objects transformed in impossible ways. The steady stream of volunteers kept the energy high, giving the performance the feeling of a community celebration rather than a traditional staged show.
What unfolded that afternoon felt less like a magic act and more like a shared adventure. Each illusion — a vanishing card, an object changing shape, or a trick that defied explanation — drew a mix of laughter, surprise, and quiet awe.
The enthusiastic reception has already inspired future plans. Building on the overwhelming popularity of this performance, the Charles B. Wang Center announced that Magic Q will return on February 21, 2026, for its Lunar New Year celebration, “Galloping Wonders: Magic Q’s Lunar New Year Spectacular.”
As the final applause simmered down and the lights came up, many audience members lingered, still talking about their favorite moments and already anticipating Magic Q’s next appearance. For one bright hour, the theatre rediscovered something rare and simple: the pure joy of being astonished.