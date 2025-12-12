Shanghai magician Magic Q brings childhood wonder to life at the Wang Center

The Charles B. Wang Center Theatre was filled with laughter and excitement as Magic Q, the Shanghai-born magician celebrated for weaving personal stories into his illusions, delivered a radiant one-hour performance that enchanted audiences of every age.

Magic Q opened “Veil of Secrets” with a childhood memory that has followed him into adulthood. Growing up in Shanghai, he looked forward each year to the gift money he received during the Lunar New Year. But what truly left a mark was the day a street magician turned a small bill into a much larger one right before his eyes. That simple trick, he told the audience, sparked his lifelong devotion to magic. His honest, almost nostalgic retelling drew warm laughter, and listeners seemed to recognize the same sense of wonder he once felt as a boy.