Port Washington

Rain doesn’t dampen Manorhaven’s tree and menorah lighting ceremony

Photo by Larissa Fuentes

Rain changed the plans, but not the spirit, of the Village of Manorhaven’s annual tree and menorah lighting ceremony on Wednesday evening, Dec. 10, as residents gathered briefly outdoors before moving inside for blessings, music and holiday cheer.

“Because of the weather, we have to do things a little differently,” Mayor John Popeleski told the crowd as light rain fell. “We’ll light the tree and the center candle on the menorah first, then head inside.” 

Village of Manorhaven tree.
Village of Manorhaven tree. Photo by Larissa Fuentes

Popeleski thanked residents for attending despite the conditions. 

“On behalf of the board of trustees, thank you for being here,” he said. He also thanked the Tri-M Music Honor Society from Schreiber High School, who performed earlier in the evening.

The mayor asked residents to keep service members and first responders in mind during the holidays. 

Village of Manorhaven menorah.
Village of Manorhaven menorah. Photo by Larissa Fuentes

Once the outdoor lights were illuminated, residents moved inside to continue the ceremony. 

Sister Kathy Somerville from Our Lady of Fatima opened with a Christmas blessing, asking that the manger “remind us of the humble birth of Jesus” and calling Christmas “a journey of the heart.”

She encouraged residents to carry the spirit of the season beyond December. “The tree is a symbol of love, giving and forgiveness,” she said. “We should keep that feeling going all year.”

Rabbi Alysa Mendelson Graf then offered the Hanukkah blessing and explained why only the shamash candle was lit, as the holiday would begin later in the week.

Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the Village of Manorhaven celebration.
Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the Village of Manorhaven celebration. Photo by Larissa Fuentes

“Holidays make ordinary days special,” she said. “They’re a chance to reflect on how we can be better people.”

She briefly retold the Hanukkah story as a reminder of identity and resilience. “The lights encourage us to be proud of who we are and hold on to our traditions,” she said.

The rabbi also shared a metaphor using the dreidel. “A top only spins if you keep it going,” she said. “That’s how we bring meaning into the world, by keeping at it.”

A representative from Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton brought greetings on her behalf, urging residents to extend generosity into the new year.

Mayor John Popeleski and Rabbi Alysa Mendelson Graf.
Mayor John Popeleski and Rabbi Alysa Mendelson Graf. Photo by Larissa Fuentes

“Giving shouldn’t stop after the holidays,” he said. “Food and support are needed all year long.”

Popeleski also relayed holiday wishes from North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, who were unable to attend.

Inside, Santa handed out candy canes as residents enjoyed refreshments.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah,” Popeleski said.

Despite the weather, the village’s annual celebration remained warm, festive and well-attended.

