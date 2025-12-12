Westbury man arraigned on 32-count indictment for charging the sale, possession of drug

A Westbury man was charged in a 32-count indictment with selling and possessing charging the sale, possession of drug, as well as possessing more controlled substances, narcotics, and explosives in his home, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Anthony Gianatiempo, 34, was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 11, on grand jury indictment charges of 15 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and violations of labor law, storing explosives and possessing explosives without a license.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Jan. 16, 2026. If convicted, Gianatiempo faces up to 25 years in prison.

Donnelly said that, according to the charges, on June 18, Gianatiempo left his home on Cantiague Lane in Westbury on an electric bicycle and went to Cantiague Park to allegedly sell various narcotics to a person in the park.

In exchange for $820, he allegedly sold a package containing a small clear plastic bag of a green powdery substance, later confirmed to contain heroin, cocaine, and other cutting agents; one clear plastic bag containing a white and gray powdery substance determined to be fentanyl, ketamine, and heroin; one clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, later confirmed to be cocaine; and several white tablets containing alprazolam, the DA said.

A very dangerous veterinary tranquilizer, xylazine, also known as “tranq,” was also present in the white and gray powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl, Donnelly said.

Based on the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s residence on Aug. 5, by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, the Nassau County Police Department, and the DEA, which recovered 63 grams of heroin, 39 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, ketamine, brown cardboard tubes with fuses wrapped in blue and black tape and a bottle wrapped in black electrical tape with a fuse found in Gianatiempo’s basement bedroom, smokeless powder attached to the defendant’s bedroom door and counterfeit money, according to the DA.

The narcotics were found throughout the basement, in Gianatiempo’s room, and in the workstation area outside of his bedroom door in the basement, she said.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators also recovered a compound of nitazene, a dangerously potent synthetic opioid, that had not been previously identified in any substances by law enforcement in Nassau County and is currently not illegal to possess in the state, Donnelly said.

Gianatiempo was arrested in Hicksville that day.

“Anthony Gianatiempo was allegedly selling poison on the streets of Westbury, Donnelly said after the arraignment.