Up to 5 inches of snow forecast for Long Island

A fast-moving storm is forecast to dump two to five inches of snow on Long Island overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, making for dangerous driving conditions, experts say.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday for Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as much of the New York Metro area, although Suffolk is expected to see some of the highest accumulation — the first of the season.
“Slow down and use caution while traveling,” Upton-based NWS meteorologists said in the advisory. “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.”
The flakes will likely fall at a rate of a half an inch per hour with one inch per hour possible between midnight and 9 a.m., forecasters say. The snow is expected to start out wet and possibly mixed with rain at the outset and then become dry and powdery overnight, they added.
Temperatures are expected to be between 25 and 30 overnight and remain in the 20s Sunday with wind chills in the teens.
Temps are forecast to stay below freezing until Wednesday, the day before a chance of rain is in the forecast for the region.