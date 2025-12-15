Sweet traditions: history and charm of holiday cookies at Christmas and Hanukkah

The tradition of baking cookies during the holiday season is a cherished custom, especially in the United States and other parts of the Western world. Whether it’s Christmas or Hanukkah, cookies hold a special place in both the festivities and the homes of families. These sweet treats symbolize joy, hospitality, and the spirit of giving—attributes central to both Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations.

The custom of baking cookies for Christmas can be traced back to medieval Europe, where sugar cookies were originally crafted during the winter months. With the arrival of Christianity in Europe, Christmas became the focal point of winter celebrations. The act of baking sweets during this period was not only to honor the season but also to prepare for the abundance of food that accompanied the holiday. Early recipes for cookies and other baked goods would be spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, invoking the warmth of the season.

By the 18th and 19th centuries, cookies had become a staple of Christmas celebrations in Europe, particularly in Germany and Scandinavia. In these regions, holiday cookies were often made in fun, festive shapes, such as stars, angels, and hearts. German gingerbread cookies, called lebkuchen, and Scandinavian shortbread cookies, known as spritzgebäck, became part of the seasonal tradition. These cookies were not only enjoyed by families but also shared with neighbors and visitors, promoting a sense of community and togetherness.

The tradition took a strong hold in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. As Christmas became a more commercialized holiday, cookie baking became part of the rituals leading up to Christmas Day. The tradition of baking cookies for Santa Claus also emerged during this period. Parents would leave out a plate of cookies, often decorated with icing or sprinkles, along with a glass of milk, as a gesture of thanks for the gifts Santa would leave under the tree. Over time, various recipes for sugar cookies, gingerbread men, and snickerdoodles became synonymous with Christmas baking.

Hanukkah: Tradition of Sweets

While Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is not as strongly associated with cookies as Christmas, the tradition of baking sweets during the eight-day celebration has grown in popularity in recent decades. Hanukkah, which commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of the oil, has its own set of culinary traditions. Foods fried in oil, such as latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), are central to the celebration. However, in many Jewish households, cookies also play a significant role in the festivities.

The practice of baking cookies for Hanukkah can be traced to Ashkenazi Jewish communities in Eastern Europe. Traditional Jewish cookies, such as rugelach (buttery pastries filled with jam, nuts, and chocolate) and kichel (light, sweet dough fritters), were often made during the holiday season. These cookies would be served at festive meals or given as gifts to friends and neighbors. The use of nuts, dried fruits, and spices in these treats reflects the agricultural and cultural influences of Eastern Europe.

In more recent years, many Jewish families have incorporated sugar cookies into their Hanukkah celebrations. These cookies are often shaped like dreidels, menorahs, or Stars of David, and decorated with blue and white icing to match the colors of the holiday. Just like with Christmas cookies, the act of baking cookies during Hanukkah has become a bonding activity for families, especially for children. Decorating cookies together has become a way to teach children about the holiday’s customs and foster a sense of togetherness.

The Universal Appeal of Holiday Cookies

Regardless of the specific holiday, cookies have become an integral part of family traditions around the world. The process of baking them—whether decorating them with icing or sharing them with neighbors—fosters a sense of togetherness and gives families the opportunity to create lasting memories. For many, it is the joy of passing down recipes through generations, the excitement of choosing new designs, and the simple pleasure of enjoying a homemade treat that makes holiday cookies so special.

Cookies also represent the spirit of generosity. They are often packaged and gifted to friends, co-workers, and loved ones during the holiday season. Their versatility—ranging from delicate sugar cookies to rich, spiced gingerbread—means that they can cater to a wide variety of tastes and dietary preferences. With the growing trend toward baking as a form of creativity, many families now enjoy experimenting with different flavors and textures, adding their own unique twist to traditional recipes.

Sugar Cookie Recipe

Here is a simple sugar cookie recipe that can be enjoyed during both Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations.

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, plus extra for rolling

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract, and beat until combined. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until a dough forms. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls, then roll each ball in sugar. Place the dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Flatten each ball slightly with the back of a glass or your fingers. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. Allow the cookies to cool on a wire rack before serving.

This recipe is easy to customize with festive decorations like colored sprinkles, edible glitter, or icing for Hanukkah and Christmas themes. Whether you bake them for family, friends, or Santa, these sugar cookies bring a touch of sweetness to any holiday celebration.