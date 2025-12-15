Multiple house fires reported across Nassau County

House fires in Port Washington, Wantagh and Hicksville left multiple houses damaged or uninhabitable and displaced seven people between Thursday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 14, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office.

On Dec. 11, 50 firefighters from the Port Washington, Manhasset-Lakeville, Plandome and Roslyn Fire Departments responded to 911 calls of a house fire at 2 Sunset Lane in Port Washington, according to Michael Uttaro, the county chief fire marshal.

It took roughly 40 minutes to control the flames and the fire was not deemed suspicious, Uttaro said.

No injuries were reported but the house was considered uninhabitable after the blaze and three adults were displaced, he said.

Another fire was reported at 150 Duck Pond Drive in North Wantagh on Friday, Dec. 12, requiring 40 firefighters to fight the blaze, Uttaro said.

The Wantagh Fire Department, with assistance from the Levittown Fire Department, extinguished the flames of a shed on the property in roughly 20 minutes, Uttaro said.

No injuries were reported, and although the shed suffered serious damage, the home remained unharmed, he said.

The county fire marshal’s office reported another house fire at 40 Elliot Drive in Hicksville on Sunday, Dec. 14.

The Bethpage, Hicksville, Levittown and Wantagh Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the flames, bringing the fire under control in roughly 30 minutes, the office reported.

The four residents of the home were referred to the Red Cross and the cause of the fire was under investigation, according to the office.