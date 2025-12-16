Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Glen Cove

City celebrates with menorah lighting

By Posted on
Glen Cove hosted its annual Menorah Lighting
Glen Cove hosted its annual Menorah Lighting
Provided by Glen Cove Office of Mayor

Hanukkah is a celebration of courage, resilience, and the enduring victory of light over darkness. Despite the snow and frigid temperatures, the light of Hanukkah shone brightly in Glen Cove during the Grand Annual Menorah Lighting in Village Square.

Thank you to Rabbi Sholom, Chabad of Sea Cliff-Glen Cove, and the entire congregation for creating such a meaningful and uplifting first night of Hanukkah, and for bringing our community together in celebration. May the Festival of Lights continue to bring peace, good health, and happiness to all who are celebrating here in Glen Cove, throughout Long Island, and around the world.

Glen Cove hosted its annual Menorah Lighting
Glen Cove hosted its annual Menorah Lighting. Provided by the Glen Cove Office of Mayor
Glen Cove hosted its annual Menorah Lighting
Glen Cove hosted its annual Menorah Lighting. Provided by Glen Cove Office of Mayor

About the Author

More Glen Cove News

More from our Sister Sites