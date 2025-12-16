City celebrates with menorah lighting

Hanukkah is a celebration of courage, resilience, and the enduring victory of light over darkness. Despite the snow and frigid temperatures, the light of Hanukkah shone brightly in Glen Cove during the Grand Annual Menorah Lighting in Village Square.

Thank you to Rabbi Sholom, Chabad of Sea Cliff-Glen Cove, and the entire congregation for creating such a meaningful and uplifting first night of Hanukkah, and for bringing our community together in celebration. May the Festival of Lights continue to bring peace, good health, and happiness to all who are celebrating here in Glen Cove, throughout Long Island, and around the world.