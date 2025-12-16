Legislator Mazi Pilip proposes bill to limit protests outside houses of worship

Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip introduced a bill aimed at limiting protests outside religious houses of worship following a controversial demonstration in Manhattan last month.

The Religious Safety Act would make it illegal to protest, distribute pamphlets, or engage in other forms of expressive conduct within 35 feet of a house of worship an hour before or after a scheduled religious service.

Protesters also would be barred from coming within 10 feet of individuals entering or leaving a religious site. Violators could face up to a year in jail, a $250 fine, or both.

“No one should fear for their safety when they are simply trying to come in or leave a place of worship,” Pilip said at a legislative committee meeting. She added that the bill “protects both the right to protest and the right to religious freedom.”

Pilip did not immediately respond for comment.

The bill passed unanimously through the Legislature’s public safety committee and is scheduled for a public hearing and final vote on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Pilip said she introduced the legislation in response to a Nov. 19 protest outside Park East Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where demonstrators chanted slogans including “Death to the IDF” and “Globalize the Intifada.” The synagogue had rented space to Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization encouraging American Jews to immigrate to Israel and settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Jewish leaders and politicians condemned the protest as antisemitic. About 150 people had gathered at the synagogue for the event.

State Sen. Sam Sutton introduced the state legislation with Sen. Lasher, while Sens. Liz Krueger and Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Nily Rozic co-sponsored it.