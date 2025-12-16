Three Port Washington homes sell for up to $2.16 million

Three Port Washington homes closed last week at prices ranging from the mid-$1 million level to more than $2.1 million, highlighting continued buyer demand across multiple neighborhoods and housing styles in the waterfront community.

The highest-priced sale was a five-bedroom home at 74 Bayview Ave., which sold Dec. 9 for $2.16 million. Built in 2009, the residence offers expansive living space with high ceilings and a flexible floor plan. The first level includes large formal living and dining rooms, an updated eat-in kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. A tucked-away office or additional bedroom and a full bath add versatility. Upstairs, the primary suite features a newly renovated bathroom and a walk-in closet, while three additional bedrooms are arranged with a combination of shared and en suite baths. The fully finished basement provides additional living options, including space for recreation, fitness or work-from-home use, along with a full bath and mudroom. Recent upgrades include a new kitchen, updated primary bath, a generator and electric vehicle charging stations. The property is located about a half-mile from the Port Washington Long Island Rail Road station and includes beach and mooring rights with dues.