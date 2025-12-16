Three Port Washington homes sell for up to $2.16 million

Three Port Washington homes closed last week at prices ranging from the mid-$1 million level to more than $2.1 million, highlighting continued buyer demand across multiple neighborhoods and housing styles in the waterfront community.
The highest-priced sale was a five-bedroom home at 74 Bayview Ave., which sold Dec. 9 for $2.16 million. Built in 2009, the residence offers expansive living space with high ceilings and a flexible floor plan. The first level includes large formal living and dining rooms, an updated eat-in kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. A tucked-away office or additional bedroom and a full bath add versatility. Upstairs, the primary suite features a newly renovated bathroom and a walk-in closet, while three additional bedrooms are arranged with a combination of shared and en suite baths. The fully finished basement provides additional living options, including space for recreation, fitness or work-from-home use, along with a full bath and mudroom. Recent upgrades include a new kitchen, updated primary bath, a generator and electric vehicle charging stations. The property is located about a half-mile from the Port Washington Long Island Rail Road station and includes beach and mooring rights with dues.
A newly renovated Colonial at 46 Hillview Ave. sold Dec. 11 for $1.39 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home offers an open-concept layout that blends traditional details with modern finishes. The first floor features a living room with a fireplace framed by stained glass windows, flowing into a dining area and an updated kitchen with a large center island and stainless steel appliances. French doors connect to a family room and a dedicated home office, while a full bath and mudroom complete the level. Upstairs, the primary suite features soaring ceilings, ample closet space, and a newly updated bathroom, along with two additional bedrooms and another renovated full bathroom. A finished basement provides a playroom and laundry area. The home has approximately 1,932 square feet of living space above grade and is located on a quiet street near the train station, town amenities and parks.
Also closing last week was a four-bedroom split-level at 17 Willow Dr., which sold Dec. 8 for $1.66 million. Located in Manhasset Bay Estates, the renovated home sits mid-block on a tree-lined street one block from Pine Street Park. The updated kitchen features a large center island, double ovens, and a wine refrigerator, with sliding doors that open to a landscaped backyard and patio. The upper level includes a primary suite with a full bath, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. A renovated lower level adds a den with a wood-burning fireplace, guest bedroom, full bath, home office and access to a two-car garage. Residents also have access, with dues, to a private beach and mooring.
