Kings Court residents petition village to help with seemingly private road

Four residents living on Kings Court petitioned the Village of Kings Point Board of Trustees to improve the condition of their street at Tuesday’s meeting on Dec. 16.

But the town has a problem: the street appears to be private, and therefore, is not village property and not its responsibility.

“We checked the files back 80 years,” Mayor Kouros Torkan told the residents. “We cannot find anything that says the property is owned by the Village of Kings Point.”

There are 11 other private roads in the village, half of which are in disrepair.

Robin Ashirzabh, who lives on Kings Court, said that for 40 years, the village has maintained the road and plowed the snow when needed. However, for the past three years, this has stopped, and the road has deteriorated to a state of broken asphalt.

“Our intention is mostly for…the elderly,” said Ashirzabh, telling the board that multiple elderly people living on the road have tripped on rubble and fallen.

Omi Tas, another resident on Kings Court, said that his deed did not mention that the road was private.

The board is currently checking on the chain of titles for the Kings Court properties to see if the road is private.

Stephen G. Limmer, who serves as general counsel to the village, recommended that the Kings Court residents send their deeds to the village to evaluate before the release of their title report which should be ready for their next board meeting.

Next on the agenda, Mike Ebrani spoke to the board to object to a fee of $10,200 to continue construction on his new home.

Ebrani is the first to be affected by the recent legislation that the board passed, which raised extension fees after the third year of construction.

“Trust me, I didn’t want it to take as long as this,” Ebrani said.

Torkin said the village was legally prohibited from waiving the fees. “Unfortunately, it’s not negotiable.”

The board unanimously approved the extension of eight open demolition permits for 22 Liam Kings Point, LLC, represented by Daniel Baker of Greenberg Traurig.

“We are very eager to see this project move forward, and thank you for cleaning it up,” Torkan said,

The board also unanimously approved the hiring of two additional full-time employees for the Department of Public Works and designated a fund for the $2 million in savings from 2023 and 2024 to be used for capital improvements, such as reconstructing the Department of Public Works building.

The board then adjourned the meeting and will hold its first meeting of 2026 on Jan. 6.