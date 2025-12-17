17-year-old magician from Syosset gets his big break in Hollywood

Jacob Goetz keeps a deck of cards with him at all times.

The 17-year-old magician will whip them out during free periods in school to practice any new tricks rattling around his brain. His classmates welcome the entertaining distraction, while teachers are quick to request that he put the playing cards away. It’s a toss-up of how Goetz will be received during instruction, but most know that his sleight of hand is for more than just high school laughs.

This fall, Goetz, a Syosset native, was accepted into the Academy of Magical Arts Junior Society Program at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles. He has been performing magic professionally at restaurants and parties since 2024. His success has led him down a path of pursuing magic full-time.

“Magic is crazy. It’s taught me how to control a room. And it’s taught me a lot about people’s perception,” said Goetz. The high school senior is currently undecided on a bachelor’s program, but plans to pursue an interdisciplinary studies degree. By combining psychology, business, marketing and philosophy, he’s crafting his own “magic major.”

Goetz’s areas of study will set him up for further success as a professional magician. So will the monthly Zoom calls facilitated by the Academy of Magical Arts, which gives him exclusive access to some of the best magicians in the industry.

For those in Goetz’s circle, his induction into the academy’s junior society was a long time coming. “He brings something to the table that you just can’t teach,” said Goetz’s childhood friend, Arthur Kesner. “It’s that personality factor. And no matter how many years I’ve known him, the illusion doesn’t change.”

Tannen’s Magic Camp has played a key role in bringing Goetz closer to his dream. For the last four years, this sleepaway experience has been his “favorite week of the year.” Learning from his peers and heroes, Goetz has been able to convince his parents of his untraditional career choice.

“At the camp, they kind of saw that it’s possible to do this for a living,” Goetz said of his parents.

At that point, they were pretty okay with it, but still skeptical until I got better. They’re very supportive, which I’m happy about. They’re fully on board now.”

This entertaining enchanter has dreams that go beyond performing at parties. Goetz plans to get the most out of his spot at the academy. He took in all the knowledge made available to him.

He is currently writing a show that he hopes will be his claim to fame as a magician. “I want to be written up in the New York Times. That’s like right now as far as I’m looking forward.”